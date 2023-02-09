iot squared Collaborates with Ossia to Roll Out Cota® Wireless Power Technology and Solutions in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Internet of Things Technologies Company (iot squared), a joint venture between Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) and stc Group (stc), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ossia®, a company specialized in wireless power technology development and licensing. Through this partnership, Ossia's expertise in wireless power transfer with the Cota® technology will be combined with iot squared's services that aim to empower the companies in the Kingdom to advance the use of internet of things technologies in line with the Saudi Vision 2030. The MoU was signed by Othman Al Dahash, Chief Executive Officer of iot squared, and Doug Stovall, CEO of Ossia.

Ossia's patented Cota Technology will be the key enabler empowering long-range wireless power delivery without cables, batteries, line-of-sight, or charging pads. iot squared and Ossia will work towards integrating Real Wireless Power™ technologies and solutions in the Kingdom further enriching the Cota ecosystem, a strategic move to accelerate the digital transformation journey of the companies in the country.

Commenting on the agreement, Othman Al Dahash, CEO of iot squared said, "The adoption and integration of wireless power technologies and solutions in the Kingdom are of vital importance not just for digitization but also to build a sustainable future for all. We are proud to collaborate with Ossia, our strategic partner supporting the country's path to the realization of Vision 2030 objectives and together we will build an ecosystem of wireless power in the Kingdom."

"Ossia sees Saudi Arabia and the broader Middle East as one of the fastest-growing innovators in the world right now. This is the first partnership to bring wireless power to the Saudi Arabian and Middle East markets," says Doug Stovall, Ossia CEO. "Cota Real Wireless Power is poised to be as globally ubiquitous as WiFi and Bluetooth. Wirelessly powered cities, logistics, and industrial use cases will roll out with a similar trajectory as other foundational technologies that were once considered 'emerging tech.' Working with a company as forward thinking at iot squared will enable products to get to market faster, solving the most critical challenge of IoT roll out, power. iot squared will also work with Ossia to build out a wireless power Center of Excellent in Saudi Arabia to showcase how wireless power will impact existing devices and the devices of the future."

Cota works very similarly to WiFi, except instead of sending data, it sends power. The Cota Power Receiver, embedded into any device initiates power transfer by sending a beacon signal to find a Cota Power Transmitter. The transmitter then sends power back in the same exact reflected paths. This 'conversation' between the device and transmitter happens 100x/second, to send power safely to devices at a distance while in motion in even the most crowded environments. All Cota-enabled devices will receive power simultaneously.

About iot squared:

iot squared was established as a 50:50 joint venture between stc and PIF specializing in the internet of things (IoT). With over SR492 million in funding, iot squared is positioned to be a regional hub for the Internet of Things in the Middle East and North Africa, bearing the objective to accelerate the adoption of IoT technologies. Internet of things has been identified in stc's "DARE 2.0" strategy among the strategic areas of investment, which aligns with Saudi Arabia's digital transformation initiatives supported by PIF.

iot squared will offer smart solutions in sectors including manufacturing, logistics, and smart cities as it aims to become a "one-stop-shop" for IoT solutions. iot squared plans to support these sectors in achieving growth and operational excellence as well as stimulate research and development in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

About Ossia

Ossia Inc. is leading the world on what is possible with wireless power. Ossia's flagship Cota® technology redefines wireless power by safely delivering remote, targeted energy to devices at a distance. Ossia's Cota technology is a patented smart antenna technology that automatically keeps multiple devices charged without any user intervention and enables an efficient and truly wire-free, powered-up world that is always on and always connected. Ossia is headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Visit our website at www.ossia.com.

