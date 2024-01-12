Ossia Receives 2024 Smart City Innovation of the Year Award and Wireless Technology Innovation Award from IoT Breakthrough

News provided by

Ossia

12 Jan, 2024, 10:00 ET

Ossia receives recognition from IoT Breakthrough as the Smart City Innovation of the Year and Wireless Technology Innovation Award for its Cota® Real Wireless Power™ technology

REDMOND, Wash., Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ossia Inc. today announced it has been named a winner in two categories from IoT Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization. Ossia has been recognized for its Cota® Real Wireless Power™ technology, the patented technology that delivers power over-the-air, at a distance, and without the need for line-of-sight.

In its eighth year of operation, the awards program recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global IoT market. Ossia is one of four companies to receive an award in the Smart City category this year and an honor in the Connected Home category, as its wireless power technology enables continuous power at a distance, reducing reliance on wires, wired infrastructure and batteries.

"The Smart City category encompasses most, if not all, of the IoT categories, so we are incredibly proud to be recognized as an innovator in this area," said Doug Stovall, CEO of Ossia. "Wireless power at a distance, and without the need for line of sight, creates more opportunities for game-changing innovation across all businesses working with IoT."

By reducing reliance on wired-power, Cota Real Wireless Power makes city planning and maintenance much more efficient, cost effective, and reliable, and reduces a city's reliance on precious resources, such as copper. It also enables smart city innovations and systems that are not feasible within the limits of current energy delivery methods.

"Our 2024 winners showcase remarkable dedication in shaping the future of Connected Homes & Devices, Enterprise & Industrial IoT, and beyond," said Steve Johansson, Managing Director for IoT Breakthrough.

Ossia's IoT Breakthrough awards quickly follow its 7th innovation award win at the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show, for its Cota Forever Magnetic Phone Charger, a Qi2 and MagSafe-ready phone charger. The Cota Forever Magnetic Phone Charger receives power over air without cords or charging pads.

Cota Real Wireless Power, which is globally regulatory approved to send power over air at any distance, is available now through Ossia and Ossia's manufacturing partners. Companies interested in exploring the move to wireless charging are encouraged to contact Ossia about its FastTrack Evaluation Programs.

About Ossia
Ossia Inc. is leading the world on what is possible with wireless power. Ossia's flagship Cota® technology redefines wireless power by safely delivering remote, targeted energy to devices at a distance. Ossia's Cota technology is a patented smart antenna technology that automatically keeps multiple devices charged without any user intervention and enables an efficient and truly wire-free, powered-up world that is always on and always connected. Ossia is headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Visit our website at www.ossia.com.

Related Links
http://www.ossia.com
http://www.ossia.com/cota
https://www.ossia.com/products

Media Inquiries:
Jen Grenz: jeng [at] ossia.com
http://www.ossia.com

SOURCE Ossia

Also from this source

Ossia and Toyoda Gosei Debut Cota® Forever Magnetic Phone Charger, a 2024 CES Innovation Awards Winner, at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas

Ossia and Toyoda Gosei Debut Cota® Forever Magnetic Phone Charger, a 2024 CES Innovation Awards Winner, at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas

Ossia Inc. today announced the launch of its Cota Forever Magnetic Phone Charger to enable wireless charging of mobile Qi2 and MagSafe devices, such...
Ossia and TCL to Bring Cota® Real Wireless Products to Market

Ossia and TCL to Bring Cota® Real Wireless Products to Market

Ossia Inc., the company behind FCC-approved Cota® Real Wireless Power™ — the patented technology that delivers power over-the-air, at a distance, and ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.