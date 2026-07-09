IotaComm Integrates OrbiWise FlintCORE to Unify IoT Device and Data Management Across IotaWave and Delphi360

Expanded partnership strengthens IotaComm's IoT foundation, supporting more flexible device and data management across IotaWave and Delphi360.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. and PLAN-LES-OUATES, Switzerland and GENEVA, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IotaComm®, an operational intelligence company, today announced the integration of OrbiWise's™ FlintCORE Device & Data Management Solution into the IotaWave™ Network, expanding the foundation for device management, sensor data integration and IoT-enabled services across its technology ecosystem.

FlintCORE is an AI-native device and data management platform designed to help organizations connect, organize, and manage data from LoRaWAN® devices, sensors, and complementary external sources. For IotaComm, the integration strengthens the device and data management foundation supporting the IotaWave Network and Delphi360, creating a more flexible pathway for bringing sensor, system and operational data into IotaComm's evolving IoT architecture.

IotaComm uses multiple Internet of Things technologies, including LoRaWAN®, to deliver connectivity and intelligence solutions for businesses, smart buildings, smart cities, and other enterprise environments. FlintCORE's AI-enabled engine automates the generation of reports, charts, code, and other operational outputs, strengthening IotaComm's ability to turn distributed sensor and device data into actionable insights.

IotaComm selected OrbiWise as its IoT network partner following a rigorous review of solutions available in the global market. In addition to FlintCORE, IotaComm also uses OrbiWise's OrbiWAN™ LoRaWAN® Network Server, along with OrbiWise's development, support and service capabilities.

"OrbiWise has already proven to be an outstanding partner through its OrbiWAN LoRaWAN® Network Server, and FlintCORE is a natural extension of the architecture we have been building across IotaWave and Delphi360," said Terrence DeFranco, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of IotaComm. "As our customers look to connect more devices, more data sources and more operational systems, this partnership strengthens our ability to deliver flexible, intelligent and scalable IoT solutions that help organizations act with greater speed and confidence."

"IotaComm is an ideal partner for OrbiWise, and we are thrilled to expand our relationship beyond OrbiWAN with the deployment of our FlintCORE IoT Platform," said Domenico Arpaia, Chief Executive Officer of OrbiWise. "Together, we are helping advance the way organizations manage devices, orchestrate data and unlock intelligence across complex IoT environments."

OrbiWise and IotaComm are members of the LoRa Alliance®, the global association of organizations dedicated to advancing the LoRaWAN® standard for secure, long-range, low-power Internet of Things connectivity.

About IotaComm, Inc.

IotaComm® powers Physical AI for smart buildings and smart cities. It transforms environmental and operational data into actionable insights through Delphi360®, its platform that provides both insights and recommended actions. With FCC-licensed 800 MHz spectrum and LoRaWAN®, the leading open standard for secure LPWAN connectivity, we provide a foundation of gateways, sensors, and network services. These insights lead to action: advancing environmental intelligence, optimizing energy management, tracking assets, and providing operational reporting. Headquartered in Chapel Hill, NC, with operations in Allentown, PA, and Stony Brook, NY, we are committed to innovation, sustainability, and long-term value for customers, communities, partners, and shareholders. Learn more at http://www.iotacomm.com/.

About OrbiWise

OrbiWise™ SA is a leading international solution provider for IoT solutions, including LoRaWAN® technology. OrbiWise's customers deploy their solutions for smart city/building/home applications, precision agriculture, and industrial applications – amongst others. OrbiWise's FlintCORE IoT Device & Data Management Platform and OrbiWAN™ LoRaWAN® Network Server (LNS) Solution are industry-leading products that provide the intelligence to run, maintain, and observe the operations of COMPLETE IoT Networks. OrbiWise also offers the Sampols Noise Monitoring Sensor Solutions and other custom development & services. The company is headquartered in Plan-les-Ouates, Geneva, Switzerland, with additional offices in Mumbai, India; Milan, Italy; Buenos Aires, Argentina; and Atlanta, Georgia, USA. For more information: http://www.orbiwise.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about our beliefs regarding the role IoT will play in the future, our ability to implement our strategic goals, our ability to raise capital and reduce costs, and any other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, and financial condition. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated include, but are not limited to: risks related to our growth strategy; risks relating to the results of research and development activities; our ability to obtain, perform under and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships; our dependence on third-party suppliers; our ability to attract, integrate, and retain key personnel; the early stage of products under development; our need for substantial additional funds; government regulation; patent and intellectual property matters; competition; as well as other risks. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

Investors:

IotaComm, Inc.

200 West Franklin Street, Suite 300

Chapel Hill, NC 27516

Tel: +1 (855) 743-6478

[email protected]

IotaComm Corporate/Public Relations/Media:

Miguel Jackson

Marketing Manager

Tel: +1 (984) 250-7770

[email protected]

OrbiWise Sales:

Scott Kubes

Head of Business Development & Sales

Americas, Australia & New Zealand

[email protected] or

[email protected]

SOURCE IotaComm