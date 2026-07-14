IotaComm® Unveils the Next Generation of Delphi360®, an AI-Powered Operational Intelligence Platform

Delphi360 unifies data from sensors, equipment, infrastructure, energy systems, and physical environments with digital twin context and AI-assisted intelligence, helping teams understand what is happening, why it matters, and what to do next.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IotaComm®, an operational intelligence company, today announced the next generation of Delphi360®, its AI-powered operational intelligence platform for connected physical environments. Engineered to harness the scalability and efficiency of LoRaWAN® and to integrate seamlessly with existing operational technology (OT), building systems, and enterprise applications, Delphi360 unifies devices, data, assets, spaces, infrastructure, energy, environmental conditions, and operational context into a single, AI-driven decision-support platform.

Physical operations are generating more data than ever from sensors, equipment, energy systems, environmental monitors, building systems, and operational technology. Yet many organizations still rely on disconnected dashboards, alerts, reports, and systems, making it difficult to understand what is happening, where, why it may matter, and what to investigate first.

Delphi360 is built to close that gap by moving customers from fragmented data to operational understanding. The platform connects and organizes operational data, places it in physical context, analyzes relationships across signals, and uses AI-assisted intelligence to help teams prioritize issues, surface opportunities, and make better-informed decisions.

From Monitoring to Operational Intelligence

"For decades, we've built intelligence into everything except the places where we actually live and work. Buildings, campuses, and entire cities generate signals all day, yet most organizations can't hear them," said Terrence DeFranco, Chief Executive Officer of IotaComm. "Teaching the physical world to speak is one of the hardest problems in technology. It means connecting equipment that was never designed to connect and building AI that understands not just data but the real places and systems behind it. Every organization's two largest investments are its people and its physical assets, and until now, only one of them could speak. Delphi360 gives those assets a voice and provides people with answers: lower costs, higher productivity, greater resilience."

Rather than presenting isolated data streams, Delphi360 provides an intelligence layer for connected physical environments. The platform helps organizations improve operational visibility, investigate anomalies, prioritize maintenance and facility issues, surface conditions that may affect occupant health and performance, identify energy and efficiency opportunities, and connect operational signals to business outcomes across assets, spaces, equipment, infrastructure, and environmental conditions.

How Delphi360 Turns Operational Data Into Decisions

Delphi360 is built on a shared platform architecture that supports a single, coherent product story across multiple operating environments and market applications:

IotaCore™ provides the operational data foundation for connectivity, device inventory, data collection, asset organization, and physical mapping.

provides the operational data foundation for connectivity, device inventory, data collection, asset organization, and physical mapping. IotaIQ™ delivers conversational AI-assisted intelligence, enabling users to ask questions, investigate anomalies, summarize conditions, prioritize issues, and receive suggested next steps in natural language.

delivers conversational AI-assisted intelligence, enabling users to ask questions, investigate anomalies, summarize conditions, prioritize issues, and receive suggested next steps in natural language. Energy Correlator analyzes relationships across energy, equipment, environmental, occupancy, infrastructure, and operational signals to surface inefficiencies, anomalies, and optimization opportunities.

analyzes relationships across energy, equipment, environmental, occupancy, infrastructure, and operational signals to surface inefficiencies, anomalies, and optimization opportunities. Vertical Digital Twin technology places data within the customer's physical and operational context, including assets, spaces, rooms, floors, production zones, campuses, buildings, and distributed infrastructure.

"The strength of Delphi360 lies in the architecture that powers the experience," said Wael Guibene, Senior Vice President of Product and Technology at IotaComm. "IotaCore provides the operational data foundation. The Vertical Digital Twin places that data in the customer's physical and operational context. Energy Correlator analyzes relationships among energy, equipment, environmental, occupancy, and infrastructure signals. IotaIQ translates those insights into natural-language decision support. Together, these layers help Delphi360 move customers from disconnected data to operational understanding."

What the Next Generation of Delphi360 Delivers

With this release, Delphi360 brings together capabilities that help customers improve visibility, accelerate investigations, and make better operational decisions, including:

Unified visibility across connected assets, spaces, equipment, systems, and environmental conditions.

Digital twin visualization for industrial operations, smart buildings, smart city infrastructure, campuses, and distributed environments.

Cross-signal analysis across operational, environmental, energy, equipment, occupancy, and infrastructure data.

AI-assisted natural-language investigation and operational intelligence via IotaIQ™

Anomaly detection and issue prioritization to help teams identify conditions that may warrant investigation

Opportunity analysis to support return on investment discussions related to energy, maintenance, uptime, risk, service delivery, and time to insight

One Platform, Multiple Operating Environments and Market Applications

Delphi360 is designed as a horizontal operational intelligence platform with operating environments that demonstrate how the same architecture performs across different physical contexts. The current operating environments include Industrial, Smart Building, and Smart City. These environments support market-facing applications that reflect each customer's operating reality.

Delphi360 for Industrial Operations helps manufacturers understand the relationships between equipment behavior, energy consumption, environmental conditions, production areas, and operational risk.

helps manufacturers understand the relationships between equipment behavior, energy consumption, environmental conditions, production areas, and operational risk. Delphi360 for Healthcare Facilities helps facility, operations, energy, and leadership teams improve visibility into building systems, environmental conditions, equipment health, energy use, safety-related signals, and compliance readiness across care-supporting spaces.

helps facility, operations, energy, and leadership teams improve visibility into building systems, environmental conditions, equipment health, energy use, safety-related signals, and compliance readiness across care-supporting spaces. Delphi360 for Hospitality Operations helps property teams monitor comfort, energy use, occupancy, environmental conditions, building systems, maintenance priorities, and operational consistency across guest-facing and back-of-house areas.

helps property teams monitor comfort, energy use, occupancy, environmental conditions, building systems, maintenance priorities, and operational consistency across guest-facing and back-of-house areas. Delphi360 for Education Environments helps schools, districts, colleges, and universities improve visibility into indoor environmental quality, energy use, occupancy, building systems, safety signals, and campus or district operations.

Each application is built on the same Delphi360 intelligence architecture while tailoring the operating context, workflows, and decision-support experience to the needs of each market.

Availability

"The future of operational technology is not more dashboards. It is intelligence," said DeFranco. "Organizations need systems that can connect data across their environment, identify what matters, explain why it matters, and help teams take action. Delphi360 marks a significant step toward that future." Delphi360 is available now through IotaComm and its authorized partners. For more information or to schedule a demonstration, visit www.iotacomm.com.

About IotaComm, Inc.

IotaComm® powers Physical AI for smart buildings and smart cities. It transforms environmental and operational data into actionable insights through Delphi360®, its platform that provides both insights and recommended actions. With FCC-licensed 800 MHz spectrum and LoRaWAN®, the leading open standard for secure LPWAN connectivity, we provide a foundation of gateways, sensors, and network services. These insights lead to action: advancing environmental intelligence, optimizing energy management, tracking assets, and providing operational reporting. Headquartered in Chapel Hill, NC, with operations in Allentown, PA, and Stony Brook, NY, we are committed to innovation, sustainability, and long-term value for customers, communities, partners, and shareholders. Learn more at www.iotacomm.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about our beliefs regarding the role IoT will play in the future, our ability to implement our strategic goals, our ability to raise capital and reduce costs, and any other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, and financial condition. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated include, but are not limited to: risks related to our growth strategy; risks relating to the results of research and development activities; our ability to obtain, perform under and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships; our dependence on third-party suppliers; our ability to attract, integrate, and retain key personnel; the early stage of products under development; our need for substantial additional funds; government regulation; patent and intellectual property matters; competition; as well as other risks. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

Investors:

IotaComm, Inc.

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Corporate/Public Relations/Media:

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SOURCE IotaComm