iotaMotion, Inc Announces Addition Of Chris Smith As A Strategic Business Advisor In The Cochlear Implant Market

Mr. Smith will engage immediately with the iotaMotion management team and scientific advisory board to provide strategic guidance on commercialization, clinical, and market opportunities. The Company is developing a suite of products that address unmet clinical needs in the cochlear implant space. Their first product under development, iotaSOFT™, is a robotic-assisted insertion device designed to allow surgeons to advance cochlear implant electrodes with consistency and speed unattainable by the surgeon's hand alone. Controlled insertion is designed to lead to less surgical variation in outcomes and results, while helping to protect existing structures from the damage of manual insertion.

"We're thrilled to welcome Chris Smith as a Strategic Business Advisor to iotaMotion," commented Chris Kaufmann, M.D., co-founder of iotaMotion. "We continue to make significant progress in the development of our technologies, and adding Chris's insights into the US and International markets and strategic landscape will help us to accelerate our solutions to market."

"I am excited to join iotaMotion as a Strategic Business Advisor and look forward to using my many years of experience in the cochlear implant space to positively impact the Company," said Chris Smith. "The initial product under development, iotaSOFT, is designed to bring robotics-assisted precision control to electrode placement and improve consistency in surgical results. This innovation should allow for market expansion and standardization of cochlear implant insertion, benefiting patients, as well as surgeons."

IOTAMOTION, INC.

A privately-held Iowa based company, iotaMotion is developing robotic technologies with the goal of focused, individualized, hearing loss treatment. The company's solutions aim to standardize cochlear implant insertion, and to provide unprecedented control in the surgical and post-surgical care settings with the goal of expanding access to cochlear interventions for both surgeons and patients. For more information, visit www.iotamotion.com or contact Chris Kaufmann at pr@iotamotion.com.

