IoTeX Announces Establishment of Strategic DePIN AI Reserve to Empower Token Holders

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IoTeX, a global leader in building Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network (DePIN) infrastructure, is proud to announce the establishment of the IoTeX DePIN AI Strategic Reserve. Drawing inspiration from the concept of a U.S. Bitcoin Reserve, this pioneering initiative underscores IoTeX's commitment to creating a sustainable and equitable ecosystem for its $IOTX token holders moving forward.

The DePIN AI Strategic Reserve will act as a secure vault for digital assets, ensuring their long-term returns will benefit IoTeX's global community. Initially funded with Bitcoin (BTC), the reserve will represent a cornerstone of IoTeX's strategic growth framework, designed to safeguard and amplify the wealth generated by its DePIN and AI ecosystems.

The initial Reserve will be launched with BTC assets, acquired through a combination of governance-approved $IOTX emissions and stablecoin collaborations. This approach allows IoTeX to diversify its asset base, incorporating Bitcoin-based assets such as Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) or Compound-based Bitcoin (cbBTC) to fortify the reserve's value proposition.

"The establishment of the DePIN AI Strategic Reserve marks a significant milestone for IoTeX and the broader Web3 community," said Raullen Chai, CEO and Co-Founder of IoTeX. "As DePIN and AI ecosystems continue to expand, securing valuable digital reserve assets becomes critical to ensure long-term sustainability. This reserve not only enhances the prosperity of our ecosystem but also empowers our community to shape the future of decentralized innovation actively."

The Reserve will integrate contributions from leading DePIN and AI projects within the IoTeX ecosystem. Prominent projects building on IoTeX such as Sentai, Nubila, Inferix, Qualoo, Envirobloq, GEODNET, and DIMO are expected to contribute valuable digital assets to the reserve, solidifying their role in IoTeX's long-term strategy. This collaboration not only bolsters the reserve but also provides these projects with a secure foundation for sustained growth and innovation.

The governance of the IoTeX Reserve will be fully decentralized and driven by DAO proposals. This ensures that key decisions related to reserve management, allocation, and growth are made transparently and inclusively. Transparency is also central to the DePIN AI Strategic Reserve. IoTeX will provide regular reports detailing the reserve's assets, contributions from ecosystem projects, and its performance over time.

