Iowa American Water Announces Over $55 Million Invested in 2025 Statewide Infrastructure Upgrades

Strengthening System Reliability and Water Quality for Customers

DAVENPORT, Iowa, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Iowa American Water announced today its 2025 summary of investments for system improvements, totaling more than $55 million in water and wastewater system upgrades throughout its service areas across Iowa.

"Providing safe, clean and reliable water and wastewater service requires continuous, pro-active investment in our systems. These investments strengthen reliability, modernize aging infrastructure, and help minimize service disruptions for customers across the state. By investing in our systems today, we are ensuring resilient, high‑quality service for the communities we serve well into the future," said Brad Nielsen, President of Iowa American Water.

In addition to helping the company continue to provide safe, clean, and reliable service for customers and communities, this amount of investment contributed to approximately 550 jobs.

Annual investments support critical upgrades throughout the company's water and wastewater systems, including treatment plants, tanks, pump stations, pipelines, and metering equipment.

System improvement highlights for 2025 include:

Water Mains -- $12 million investment to replace, repair, and install new water mains across our service territories.

-- $12 million investment to replace, repair, and install new water mains across our service territories. Tanks/Storage -- $3.5 million investment to begin construction of a 2-million gallon elevated tank in Davenport to increase storage capacity in the Quad Cities District. The project is scheduled for completion in 2027 for a total cost of $10.8 million

-- $3.5 million investment to begin construction of a 2-million gallon elevated tank in Davenport to increase storage capacity in the Quad Cities District. The project is scheduled for completion in 2027 for a total cost of $10.8 million Service Lines -- $8 million investment for replacing lead and galvanized service lines. We replaced 928 lead and galvanized service lines in 2025, and approximately 1,960 total service lines since the lead service line replacement project began several years ago. This progress is a significant step forward in meeting requirements of a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency mandate for all water providers in the country to replace both utility-owned and customer-owned lead and galvanized service lines by 2037.

-- $8 million investment for replacing lead and galvanized service lines. We replaced 928 lead and galvanized service lines in 2025, and approximately 1,960 total service lines since the lead service line replacement project began several years ago. This progress is a significant step forward in meeting requirements of a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency mandate for all water providers in the country to replace both utility-owned and customer-owned lead and galvanized service lines by 2037. Water Treatment and Production System Improvements – $4.8 million investment to complete the renovation of the Blue Grass wastewater treatment plant. The total cost of the project is $9.9 million. $3 million investment for maintenance, repairs and equipment replacement at the water treatment plants in Clinton and Davenport $1.8 million investment in electrical renovations at the East River Station Water Treatment Plant in Davenport. This completes a project started in 2024 for a total project cost of $2.8 million. $820,000 investment to update the computer automation that controls the treatment processes and water distribution systems in Clinton and Davenport.

– Wells -- $3.7 million investment at the MercyOne Genesis East Campus in Davenport to install a new well to serve the hospital campus and surrounding area.

-- $3.7 million investment at the MercyOne Genesis East Campus in Davenport to install a new well to serve the hospital campus and surrounding area. Fire Hydrants -- $2.6 million investment to replace aging valves and hydrants in the water distribution system.

"Iowa American Water remains deeply committed to long-term investments that strengthen the communities we serve" added Nielsen. "By modernizing aging infrastructure and proactively reinvesting in our systems, we are reinforcing reliability, enhancing fire protection through consistently strong water flows, and ensuring we continue to deliver the high‑quality water and wastewater services our customers expect and deserve."

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886 and celebrating 140 years in 2026, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to approximately 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water's approximately 7,000 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders. For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

About Iowa American Water

Iowa American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest regulated water utility in the state with approximately 85 dedicated employees working to provide safe, clean, reliable and affordable water and wastewater services to approximately 225,000 people. For more information, visit iowaamwater.com and follow Iowa American Water on Twitter and Facebook .

