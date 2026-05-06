Illinois American Water Announces New Appointment to Engineering Leadership

BELLEVILLE, Ill., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Illinois American Water announces the appointment of John Killips as Senior Director of Engineering, strengthening the company's leadership team and reinforcing its commitment to engineering excellence and infrastructure investments and improvements across the state.

Illinois American Water announces the appointment of John Killips as Senior Director of Engineering.

John joined the company effective May 4, 2026. In this role, he will oversee how Illinois American Water strategically and efficiently directs capital improvements where they are needed most. This involves making repairs to infrastructure and, when needed, replacement. Illinois American Water's systems and facilities continue to be resilient, reliable, dependable, and durable for our customers across the state. In 2025, the company invested more than $280 million in infrastructure work that included installing new pipes, pumps, hydrants, valves, lift stations, water treatment facilities, storage tanks, water quality systems and technology.

John will report to Illinois American Water President, Rebecca Losli and will be located in the company's Belleville office. John brings over 30 years of industry experience to the role. He comes to Illinois American Water from GHD Inc. where he was Water Collection and Distribution Service Line Lead, supporting the linear water market in North America. Prior to that, John held multiple roles for Tetra Tech, Inc. He has broad experience in leading water infrastructure projects and programs.

"John is a proven leader with deep engineering knowledge and a strong commitment to customers," said Rebecca Losli, President of Illinois American Water. "His experience and leadership will help ensure we continue delivering safe, clean and reliable water service across Illinois."

ABOUT AMERICAN WATER

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water's 6,700 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders.

For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook , X and Instagram.

ABOUT ILLINOIS AMERICAN WATER

Illinois American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest regulated water utility in the state with approximately 600 dedicated employees working to provide safe, clean, reliable and affordable water and wastewater services to approximately 1.3 million people. American Water also operates a quality control and research laboratory in Belleville.

SOURCE American Water