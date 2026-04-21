Iowa American Water Celebrates Earth Day with Community Environmental Efforts & Sharing Water Saving Tips

Simple Ways to Make Earth Day Every Day

DAVENPORT, Iowa, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of Earth Day, Iowa American Water is highlighting the importance of protecting local water resources through environmental stewardship, strategic infrastructure investment and community engagement.

Serving approximately 225,000 customers across Iowa, the company works year-round to protect water at its source while delivering safe, reliable service to homes and businesses across the state.

"Protecting water starts long before it reaches the tap," said Brad Nielsen, President of Iowa American Water. "Our employees are committed every day to strengthening infrastructure, safeguarding local waterways and supporting the communities we serve."

Iowa American Water also encourages customers to take simple steps at home that help conserve water and protect this vital resource, including fixing leaks, turning off the tap while brushing teeth, running full loads of laundry and dishes and properly disposing of household items like batteries, paint and unused medications.

Nielsen added, "Small actions can make a big difference. When utilities, communities and customers work together to protect water resources, we help ensure clean, reliable water for future generations."

For more Earth Day information and resources, visit the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Earth Day website: epa.gov/earthday.

This Saturday, April 25, is also National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, organized by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. Unneeded medications can be safely disposed of at official drop-off locations across the state from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM. Find local drop-off locations and more information at dea.gov/takebackday.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886 and celebrating 140 years in 2026, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to approximately 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water's approximately 7,000 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders. For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

About Iowa American Water

Iowa American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest regulated water utility in the state with approximately 85 dedicated employees working to provide safe, clean, reliable and affordable water and wastewater services to approximately 225,000 people.

For more information, visit iowaamwater.com and follow Iowa American Water on Facebook, X and LinkedIn.

SOURCE American Water