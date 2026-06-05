Tennessee American Water Proudly Recognizes American Water Charitable Foundation 2026 Water and Environment Grantees

Recipients include three nonprofit organizations

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Water Charitable Foundation, a philanthropic non-profit organization established by American Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the U.S., and Tennessee American Water, today announced that three organizations received Foundation 2026 Water and Environment grants with a combined total of more than $162,000 to support communities served in the company's service area.

"We are grateful to the American Water Charitable Foundation for this investment in UTC and our students," said Chancellor Lori Mann Bruce, University of Tennessee - Chattanooga. "By supporting our development of a Water Quality Teaching and Research Lab, this grant creates a lasting foundation for hands-on learning and discovery, strengthens our research capacity and deepens our partnerships across the community."

The Water and Environment grant is part of the American Water Charitable Foundation's Keep Communities Flowing Grant Program, focusing on three pillars of giving: Water, People and Communities.

The grant will be utilized to establish the Water Quality Teaching and Research Lab in the College of Engineering and Computer Science to expand capacity for water monitoring, environmental education and analysis. The lab will provide practical training that prepares students to address evolving challenges facing the watershed and to enable cost-effective, sustainable operational and watershed management decisions.

"Protecting Tennessee's water resources is a shared responsibility—and when we work together, we can make a lasting difference for our communities and our environment," said Grant Evitts, President of Tennessee American Water. "That's why we're thankful to the American Water Charitable Foundation for supporting local organizations and projects that advance conservation, strengthen environmental education, and help keep our rivers and streams healthy."

Additional grantees include:

Hamilton County Coalition in support of substance misuse prevention, including proper disposal of medications to help prevent pharmaceuticals from entering our waterways and reduce the risk of misuse.

in support of substance misuse prevention, including proper disposal of medications to help prevent pharmaceuticals from entering our waterways and reduce the risk of misuse. WaterWays for educational awareness and producing a watershed management plan focused on South Chickamauga Creek.

"The American Water Charitable Foundation is delighted to support eligible nonprofit organizations making a meaningful impact in Tennessee," said Carrie Williams, President, American Water Charitable Foundation. "Funding for Water and Environment grants supports projects focused on clean water, conservation, environmental education, climate variability, and water-based recreation."

Learn more about Tennessee American Water's community impact, here.

ABOUT AMERICAN WATER

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886 and celebrating 140 years in 2026, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to approximately 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water's approximately 7,000 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders. For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram

ABOUT AMERICAN WATER CHARITABLE FOUNDATION

The American Water Charitable Foundation, a philanthropic non-profit organization established by American Water, focuses on three pillars of giving: Water, People, and Communities. Since 2012, the Foundation has invested over $25 million in funding through grants and matching gifts to support eligible organizations in communities served by American Water. The Foundation is funded by American Water shareholders and has no impact on customer rates. For more information, visit amwater.com/awcf.

ABOUT TENNESSEE AMERICAN WATER

Tennessee American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, is the largest regulated water utility in the state with approximately 100 dedicated employees working to provide safe, clean, reliable and affordable water services to approximately 425,000 people in Tennessee and north Georgia.

For more information, visit www.tennesseeamwater.com and connect with us on Facebook , X, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube

SOURCE American Water