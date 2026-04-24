Iowa American Water Proudly Recognizes American Water Charitable Foundation 2026 Water and Environment Grantees

Recipients include 6 nonprofit organizations that will share over $57,000 in grant

DAVENPORT, Iowa, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Water Charitable Foundation, a philanthropic non-profit organization established by American Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the U.S., and Iowa American water, today announce that six organizations were awarded a Foundation 2026 Water and Environment grant, supporting communities served throughout Iowa.

"Living along the Mississippi River, this grant is especially meaningful as it equips girls with the confidence, knowledge, and leadership skills needed to protect the Mississippi River Basin and other vital ecosystems," said Diane Nelson, Chief Executive Officer of the Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois. "Through this project, we will strengthen community relationships while engaging girls in climate science and encouraging them to explore nature‑based solutions. This partnership sets the stage for these girls to become lifelong advocates for the sustainability of the Mississippi River—and all the ecosystems that depend on it."

The Water and Environment grant is part of the American Water Charitable Foundation's Keep Communities Flowing Grant Program, focusing on three pillars of giving: Water, People and Communities.

"Collaboration is essential to driving meaningful, lasting change," said Brad Nielsen, president of Iowa American Water. "Together, with the American Water Charitable Foundation and committed community organizations, we are investing in environmental stewardship for future generations—protecting local watersheds, promoting water conservation, and delivering lasting value to the Iowa communities we are proud to serve."

Steve Gustafson, Vice Chair of Partners of Scott County Watersheds adds, "Partners of Scott County Watersheds is very grateful to receive the grant from American Water Charitable Foundation! The grant monies will allow us to continue the much-needed water quality monitoring on our local streams and rivers."

Below is a list of 2026 grantees in Iowa American Water's service communities:

Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa & Western Illinois, Inc. awarded $20,000 for its Girls Scouts for the River: Climate Advocates in Action program, which will engage Girl Scouts in climate science, river ecology and advocacy workshops.

for its Girls Scouts for the River: Climate Advocates in Action program, which will engage Girl Scouts in climate science, river ecology and advocacy workshops. Partners of Scott County Watersheds awarded $15,990 for its Scott County Water quality Lab Analysis Program to purchase water testing kits for its bi-annual volunteer water quality monitoring events.

for its Scott County Water quality Lab Analysis Program to purchase water testing kits for its bi-annual volunteer water quality monitoring events. Clinton Substance Abuse Council, Inc. awarded $8,625 for its Medical Disposal Program that prevents environmental contamination through safe and proper disposal of medication to keep local waterways healthy.

for its Medical Disposal Program that prevents environmental contamination through safe and proper disposal of medication to keep local waterways healthy. River Action, Inc. awarded $7,500 for its Nature's Classroom: Access to the River Project that will enhance Duck Creek with a kayak launch, rain garden, prairie, signage and trail upgrades.

for its Nature's Classroom: Access to the River Project that will enhance Duck Creek with a kayak launch, rain garden, prairie, signage and trail upgrades. Keep Scott County Beautiful awarded $4,500 for its Growing Community Impact Through Volunteer Action program by mobilizing Xstream Cleanup volunteers to protect waterways across the Quad Cities area.

for its Growing Community Impact Through Volunteer Action program by mobilizing Xstream Cleanup volunteers to protect waterways across the Quad Cities area. Bettendorf Community School District (High School Conservation Club) awarded $1,000 to restore prairie habitat and establish a Cross County Trail.

"The American Water Charitable Foundation is delighted to support eligible nonprofit organizations making a meaningful impact across Iowa," said Carrie Williams, President, American Water Charitable Foundation. "Funding for Water and Environment grants supports projects focused on clean water, conservation, environmental education, climate variability, and water-based recreation."

Learn more about Iowa American Water's community impact, here.



About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886 and celebrating 140 years in 2026, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to approximately 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water's approximately 7,000 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders. For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

About American Water Charitable Foundation

The American Water Charitable Foundation, a philanthropic non-profit organization established by American Water, focuses on three pillars of giving: Water, People, and Communities. Since 2012, the Foundation has invested over $25 million in funding through grants and matching gifts to support eligible organizations in communities served by American Water. The Foundation is funded by American Water shareholders and has no impact on customer rates. For more information, visit amwater.com/awcf.

About Iowa American Water

Iowa American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, is the largest regulated water utility in the state with approximately 85 dedicated employees working to provide safe, clean, reliable and affordable water and wastewater services to approximately 225,000 people.

For more information, visit iowaamwater.com and follow Iowa American Water on Facebook, X and LinkedIn.

SOURCE American Water