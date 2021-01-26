Iowa Department of Natural Resources Implements Smartphone Body Cameras

DES MOINES, Iowa, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has completed the deployment of body worn cameras on all its law enforcement conservation officers, as well as its sworn park rangers. "I have always seen the value of body cameras, so after becoming Chief in 2020, it was important for me to get this tool in the hands of our conservation officers," said Law Enforcement Bureau Chief Trace Kendig. He added "After extensive field testing of a variety of body camera systems and considering the recommendations of an independent consultant, I'm very pleased with our decision and the results thus far."

The recording devices are actually fully-functioning Android smartphones with a software application installed from Visual Labs, a Silicon Valley software company. In addition to functionality as a body worn camera, the Visual Labs software allows the device to function as a digital camera, an audio recorder and a personnel locator. "It is an extremely cost-effective way to put more functionality in the hands of our officers without adding additional workload or equipment for them," added Chief Kendig.

The Visual Labs smartphone body camera solution includes several officer safety features such as the ability to live stream video and audio directly from the scene of a critical incident. In addition, a suite of location analytics, such as heatmapping capabilities, allow supervisors to monitor patrol trends across the state. In fact, both the location analytics and body worn video have already helped resolve citizen complaints.

One of the features that increases operational efficiency is the ability for automatic upload. Once a body camera recording is completed, the footage is automatically uploaded to a secure, CJIS-compliant cloud storage solution. This eliminates the need for docking stations, routers or any additional hardware or wiring.

Whereas this was the launch of a full body camera program for the Law Enforcement Bureau, the Parks Bureau previously had stand-alone body cameras with local storage. However, the Parks Bureau used this opportunity to upgrade all their existing cameras to Visual Labs' cloud-based smartphone solution.

Both bureaus at the Iowa DNR selected the Samsung Galaxy S10e smartphone, a waterproof, dustproof Android smartphone. Each device is connected to the Verizon network.

"We are extremely proud of our work with the DNR's conservation officers and park rangers," said Alex Popof, CEO of Visual Labs. "It has been exciting to roll out this technology statewide and see the officers leverage the various features to enhance public safety in Iowa."

The Iowa DNR manages fish and wildlife programs, ensures the health of Iowa's forests and prairies, and provides recreational opportunities in Iowa's state parks. Just as importantly, the DNR carries out state and federal laws that protect air, land and water through technical assistance, permitting and compliance programs. The DNR also encourages the enjoyment and stewardship of natural resources among Iowans through outreach and education. The agency currently has 80 sworn conservation officers and 37 sworn park rangers.

Visual Labs, Inc. is a Menlo Park, California based software company that has developed software for Android smartphones and a web-based evidence management platform to provide CJIS-compliant body and dash camera solutions. The Visual Labs solutions are used by law enforcement, private security and other customers all across the United States and internationally.

