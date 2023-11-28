Iowa Total Care and the Centene Foundation Announce $2.55 Million Commitment to Central Iowa Shelter & Services

News provided by

Iowa Total Care

28 Nov, 2023, 15:01 ET

Funding to support development of Housing Command Center and mobile app to reduce homelessness in Des Moines, Grinnell and Ottumwa, and direct individuals and families to resources in real time

DES MOINES, Iowa, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Iowa Total Care, a provider of Medicaid healthcare coverage in Iowa and a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), and Centene Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Centene Corporation, today announced a partnership with Central Iowa Shelter & Services (CISS) to create an on-the-ground Housing Command Center (HCC) and a mobile application designed to address certain challenges people and communities face as a result of Social Determinants of Health (SDOH). The HCC is expected to launch in spring of 2025 and will house and support unsheltered individuals in downtown Des Moines, part of CISS' recovery housing complex, with two additional locations in Grinnell and Ottumwa. The app, which is slated to launch in spring of 2024, will offer real-time, action-oriented, person-centered information such as directions to housing, food, medical care, and other resources. By creating a more real-time match of individual and family needs with resources, the app will serve to help address the barriers to health and healthcare for more Iowans.

Iowa Total Care
Iowa Total Care
Centene Foundation
Centene Foundation
CISS
CISS
Iowa Total Care Centene Foundation CISS

"In communities across the nation, HCCs have seen great success in providing critical information and key resources in times of need. By adopting the same concept here, we plan to respond to and prevent even more Iowans from becoming unsheltered," said CISS CEO Melissa O'Neil.

Centene Foundation and Iowa Total Care are funding these initiatives and will invest $2.55 million over the course of two years. 

"Iowa Total Care and the Centene Foundation know by addressing the critical link between healthcare and other factors like housing, we can leverage technology, partnerships, and local services to create and implement sustainable solutions for vulnerable populations, while fostering healthier communities. We are proud to support and partner with organizations like CISS that share our mission and commitment to innovative solutions to address the needs of Iowans," said Iowa Total Care Plan President & CEO, Mitch Wasden.

HCCs are centralized emergency operation management systems designed to streamline the processes required to secure housing and other resources for unsheltered individuals in the community. Utilizing technology and natural disaster response tactics, each center serves as an investment in the prioritization of homelessness prevention throughout the state – especially in rural communities. The Institute for Community Alliances identifies 47,598 Iowans that experience homelessness over the course of a year.

The mobile app will enable CISS advocates and Iowa Total Care case managers to connect people more effectively to SDOH services. The app will use geolocators to direct people to housing, food, medical care and other resources that deploy the right services in a timely manner.

About Central Iowa Shelter & Services (CISS)
Central Iowa Shelter & Services is the largest low-barrier shelter in Iowa. Its mission is to provide shelter, meals and support services to adults experiencing homelessness and to facilitate their move toward self-sufficiency. CISS also provides housing services to a 15-county region through its Rolling Hills Coalition. Learn more at centraliowashelter.org.

About Iowa Total Care (ITC)
Iowa Total Care provides Medicaid healthcare coverage to eligible individuals in Iowa. Established in 2019, Iowa Total Care exists to improve the health of its members through focused, compassionate, and coordinated care. Iowa Total Care is a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading healthcare enterprise that is committed to helping people live healthier lives.

About the Centene Foundation
The Centene Foundation (the "Foundation"), a private nonprofit focused on investing in economically challenged communities, is the philanthropic arm of Centene Corporation ("Centene"). The Foundation supports projects and initiatives strategically aligned with Centene's mission-driven culture and enhances the work Centene is doing to remove the barriers to wellness underserved and low-income populations face. The Foundation is committed to addressing social determinants of health and improving health equity in three distinct areas of focus: healthcare access, social services and education. To learn more, visit the Centene Foundation's website. 

SOURCE Iowa Total Care

Also from this source

HOME, Inc. Receives $10,000 Grant from Iowa Total Care to Support Counseling and Education Programs

Today, HOME, Inc. announced it was awarded a $10,000 grant from Iowa Total Care to help further its mission of providing affordable housing for all...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Health Insurance

Image1

New Products & Services

Image1

Corporate Social Responsibility

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.