Iowa's CST Holdings Company Nationally Ranked as a Top Place to Work

The award is based entirely on employee engagement survey feedback, conducted by Energage, a third-party research company. The survey asked employees to rate CST on 15 drivers related to engaged work environment, company culture, leadership, and overall job satisfaction. Rankings for Top Workplaces lists are based on companies meeting criteria built upon more than 15 years of engagement survey data from more than 70,000 global companies.

"CST is honored to be recognized as a top workplace as this designation is from our employees' feedback. We have an employee-driven culture, and we pride ourselves on ensuring that we create a workplace where our employees can deliver amazing service, inspire positive change and produce exceptional results," said Chief Human Resources Officer Amanda Sedars.

In addition to the Top Workplaces USA 2021 recognition, CST was also named a Best Place for Working Parents®. The designation recognizes employers with family-friendly policies, such as workplace flexibility. Since the COVID pandemic, CST increased its focus on hiring and retaining top talent by supporting fully remote and flexible work arrangements, as well as enabling technology to promote collaboration across the country. With no geographic boundaries, and no need to go into an office, remote employees are able to focus on work/life balance as well.

"It's important to us that all employees feel engaged and can deliver their best work, and we recognize that this comes down to creating a culture of teamwork and flexibility," said Sedars. "Our ability to recruit and retain top talent is rooted in creating a place where employees can have quality benefits and programs designed at fostering work / life integration."

To learn more about the award selection process, find the full story in the Des Moines Register , and Iowa Economic Development Authority for the Best Place for Working Parents® Iowa . If you're interested in joining CST Holdings, there are several openings locally and remotely. Visit the Careers page for current opportunities.

About CST Holdings Co.

CST Holdings and its family of brands have been making communities and roads in the United States safer for more than 30 years. CST provides consumers and monitoring authorities with products and services to effectively deter impaired driving and support individuals as they navigate the license restoration process. CST Holdings has helped millions of individuals to live and drive responsibly. By delivering exceptional customer experiences, CST has had an average annual revenue and EBITDA growth of 29 percent for the past five years. Intoxalock is the #1 ignition interlock brand in the US, and along with its associated brands, operates in all 50 states and has the largest and most convenient service center network with over 4,500 locations. Breathe Easy Insurance Solutions offers low-cost high-risk and other insurance solutions to customers in 42 states. New Directions, acquired in 2021, offers assessment services for alcohol, substance abuse, and other mental health or behavioral issues. CST Holding Company is a portfolio company of Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe.

SOURCE Intoxalock