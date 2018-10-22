IP-fication and Broadcasting of Sporting Events Trigger Investments in Advanced Routers, Switchers and Master Controls

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The routers, switchers, and master controls market is gradually upgrading from software-defined infrastructure (SDI) to Internet Protocol (IP)-enabled products to provide cloud-based virtualized services to consumers. The transition is expected to gather momentum by 2019-2020, as customers acknowledge IP-fication's role in facilitating reconfiguration of new network topologies and supporting capacity expansion. As the cost of conversion from SDI gateways to IP reduces, IP-based solutions will experience a surge in adoption, in spite of their disruptiveness.

"In addition to IP-enabled products, there is strong demand for routers, switchers, and master controls from broadcasting equipment manufacturers as they look to enhance the viewing experience for premium sporting events," said Deviki Gupta, Digital Transformation Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "Additionally, there is a vast market for regional and college sporting events, and broadcasters are opting for remote-production, which will allow them to deliver the same experience to live viewers, but without incurring the huge costs of production."

Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis, Global Routers, Switchers, and Master Controls Market, Forecast to 2023, includes detailed analyses of global market trends, including market drivers and restraints, technology trends, regional analysis, and competitive analysis. The study covers the geographic markets of North America, Latin America (NALA), Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The global market generated $656.6 million in 2017 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.4% to $755.8 million by 2023. NALA continues to be the largest market but APAC is the fastest growing. IP-based products are expected to grow from 20% of the total market revenue to 50% by 2019.

"Meanwhile, due to the intensifying competition in the market, products are becoming commoditized, and the prices of premium offerings are eroding with the increasing availability of similar products," noted Gupta. "Vendors are combating this issue by delivering large-scale integrated solution deployments rather than selling single routers, switchers or master controls."

The long sales cycles, uneven global transition to HD, and lack of standardization in content distribution have hindered the market to some extent, but there will be an uptick in growth opportunities in 2019 due to:

The spate of mergers and acquisitions . Companies are rapidly consolidating to achieve economies of scale and acquire end-to-end capabilities to sell all along the value chain.

. Companies are rapidly consolidating to achieve economies of scale and acquire end-to-end capabilities to sell all along the value chain. Growth in non-conventional application sectors such as educational institutions and places of worship for the remote production of events such as graduations and conferences.

and for the remote production of events such as graduations and conferences. Demand for value-based applications . Vendors need to position themselves as a one-stop shop to meet customers' production and broadcasting needs.

. Vendors need to position themselves as a one-stop shop to meet customers' production and broadcasting needs. The demand from Asia , which is experiencing the fastest growth in the world, particularly in Japan , China and Australia .

Global Routers, Switchers, and Master Controls Market, Forecast to 2023 is the latest addition to Frost & Sullivan's Digital Media research and analysis available through the Frost & Sullivan Leadership Council, which helps organizations identify a continuous flow of growth opportunities to succeed in an unpredictable future.

