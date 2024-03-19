Proven Track Record Handling High-Profile IP Cases before Belgian and European Courts

BRUSSELS, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Edward Taelman has joined Crowell & Moring's Brussels office as a partner. His litigation experience and technical knowledge will strengthen the firm's Intellectual Property Practice Group, particularly in the area of trademark litigation.

IP Litigator Edward Taelman Joins Crowell & Moring’s Brussels Office

Taelman handles all aspects of IP litigation, with a focus on trademarks, patents, designs, and copyrights. He has a successful track record litigating IP cases before the Belgian and European courts across a multitude of sectors, including e-commerce, life sciences, media, and fast-moving consumer goods. He has worked on several landmark cases in relation to the liability of online platforms for IP infringement. Taelman also advises clients on non-contentious matters in relation to IP, including licensing agreements, franchise agreements, and research collaboration agreements.

"Edward's deep understanding of the complexities of IP law, combined with his ability to develop and implement effective litigation strategies, complements our global network of experienced IP lawyers," said Kristof Roox, co-managing partner of Crowell's Brussels office. "Edward is a strategic addition and significantly enhances what we can do for our clients. His trademark experience helps cement our office as one of Belgium's IP powerhouses, offering comprehensive advice in every field of IP."

In addition to his IP experience, Taelman has a robust regulatory practice focusing on the regulatory framework for digital services. He has assisted clients in complying with regulations such as the P2B regulation, the New Deal for consumers, the AI Regulation, the Digital Services Act, and the General Data Protection Regulation.

Taelman will play a leading role in advising clients in the United States on brand protection and digital regulation in the EU.

"The EU leads the way with regulations like the Digital Services Act," said David Ervin, co-leader of the firm's Advertising & Brand Protection Group. "As U.S.-based companies prepare for similar regulatory enforcement, Edward's experience leading organizations through digital platform liability issues will make him a valued advisor to clients with significant online businesses."

Over the past several years, Crowell has created one of the largest Intellectual Property practices, combining with Brinks, Gilson & Lione, adding Sari Depreeuw in Brussels, Jason Stiehl in Chicago, a three-person intellectual property team led by IP litigator Paul Keller in New York, and most recently, adding Jon Gurka in Orange County.

"Crowell is a leader in the IP space," Taelman said. "I am excited to join the firm and look forward to working with the firm's lawyers to grow our trademark and other IP litigation capabilities in Europe."

Taelman, who joins the firm from Allen & Overy, has been recognized as a "rising star" by Legal 500, Managing IP, IP Stars, and WTR 1000. He is a member of the INTA Internet Committee and of the editorial board of IE-forum.be, a specialized website that collects all recent European and Belgian jurisprudence on IP rights.

Taelman earned his law degree from the University of Ghent and his master of laws degree from Stanford Law School.

About Crowell & Moring LLP

Crowell & Moring is an international law firm with operations in the United States, Europe, MENA, and Asia. Drawing on significant government, business, industry, and legal experience, the firm helps clients capitalize on opportunities and provides creative solutions to complex litigation and arbitration, regulatory and policy, and corporate and transactional issues. The firm is consistently recognized for its commitment to pro bono service, as well as its programs and initiatives to advance diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Media Contact:

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Crowell & Moring LLP