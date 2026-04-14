IPC Global Named Qlik North America Channel Partner of Year of 2025

Recognized for standout customer impact and market leadership in North America, helping organizations turn AI, analytics, and data into momentum today while building readiness for an agent-driven future.

Key takeaways:

Drives customer results in North America: Helps organizations achieve measurable outcomes, including accelerated time-to-insight for healthcare systems managing clinical and operational data, streamlined data integration that provide transparency and monitoring for government agencies, and scalable AI and analytics solutions that enable real-time decision-making across business units, with clear business value.





Helps organizations achieve measurable outcomes, including accelerated time-to-insight for healthcare systems managing clinical and operational data, streamlined data integration that provide transparency and monitoring for government agencies, and scalable AI and analytics solutions that enable real-time decision-making across business units, with clear business value. Makes trust practical, not theoretical : Strengthens the data confidence teams need to move faster, with disciplined approaches to quality, consistency, and governed access.





: Strengthens the data confidence teams need to move faster, with disciplined approaches to quality, consistency, and governed access. Builds readiness for agent-driven work: Sets customers up to take advantage of more agent-led workflows over time by ensuring decisions and execution are grounded in trusted data.

KISSIMMEE, Fla., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IPC Global, We make your data work for you., today announced it has been honored by Qlik® as the North America, Channel Partner of the Year of 2025. This recognition highlights IPC Global's leadership in delivering outstanding customer outcomes through impactful AI, data and analytics solutions tailored to the unique demands of customers across the North American market.

The annual Qlik Regional Partner Awards recognize partners who are driving real momentum in their local markets. Winners deliver measurable outcomes and strategic value, helping customers move with confidence now while building the data trust and operating readiness needed for an agent-driven future.

Alpharetta, Ga, IPC Global is recognized for standout customer impact and market leadership in North America. Post this

IPC Global is a Qlik Elite Solution Provider and previous two-time Qlik Global Partner of the Year with more than 20 years of experience delivering quality enterprise analytics, data integration, AI, and cloud solutions. Across healthcare, government, education, financial services and manufacturing, IPC Global has helped organizations turn fragmented data into governed, trusted intelligence that drives real decisions. In the past year alone, IPC Global expanded its footprint across North America with engagements including a $1.1 million AMA precision medical education grant in Georgia, statewide analytics modernization programs for multiple state agencies, and Qlik Cloud migrations that consolidated legacy environments into scalable, secure platforms on AWS. The firm's deep Qlik technical expertise, combined with advisory-led delivery and managed services, consistently accelerates time-to-value for clients navigating complex data landscapes.

"This award reflects the kind of partner every customer wants: one who delivers impact now while preparing the organization for what's next," said Mike Gray, Senior Vice President, WW Channels and Alliances at Qlik. "IPC Global is helping customers build the trust and operating readiness that agent-driven work will demand."

"Being named Qlik's North America Channel Partner of the Year validates what our clients experience every day: a team that treats their data challenges as our own and delivers solutions faster driving instant value" said Mark Meersman, Managing Partner of IPC Global. "We have built our practice on meeting organizations where they are in their data journey, whether that means modernizing legacy QlikView environments, deploying Qlik Cloud at scale on AWS, or integrating AI-driven insights into frontline workflows. This award belongs to our entire team and to the clients who trust us to put their data to work."

About IPC Global

IPC Global is an award-winning enterprise intelligence firm and Qlik Elite Solution Provider, recognized as a two-time Qlik Global Partner of the Year, 2025 Partner Support Program NPS Achievement Award, and the 2025 North America Channel Partner of the Year. For more than 20 years, IPC Global has delivered advanced data analytics, integration, AI, and cloud solutions that transform the way healthcare systems, government agencies, educational institutions, manufacturers and private sector organizations operate and make decisions. The company leverages Qlik's powerful data analytics and integration flexible solutions alongside Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud infrastructure to help clients unlock the full value of their data. IPC Global's team of experienced, engaging, and effective data professionals provides advisory, consulting, and managed services that solve organizations' most significant enterprise intelligence challenges. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, IPC Global serves clients nationwide. To learn more, visit www.ipc-global.com.

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© 2026 InProcess Consulting, LLC. All rights reserved. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.

About Qlik

Qlik helps teams get more out of AI with data they can rely on and control. It delivers trusted data products, a powerful analytics engine, and AI agents. This helps teams reduce risk, keep operating costs in check, and scale AI responsibly as needs evolve. Used by 75% of the Fortune 500, Qlik supports customers worldwide. Qlik works with the systems and partners customers already use, so teams can stay flexible without lock-in.

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Keith Parker

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© 2026 QlikTech International AB. All rights reserved. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.

SOURCE IPC Global