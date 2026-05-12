IPC Global Selected as Technology Partner for $1.1 Million AMA Grant to Advance Precision Medical Education Across Georgia

Healthcare data analytics leader will power data integration, analytics and AI-driven insights for a statewide initiative to personalize family medicine residency training

ALPHARETTA, Ga., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IPC Global, an award-winning AI, Data and Analytics intelligence firm and Qlik Elite Solution Provider, has been named a key technology collaborator on a $1.1 million grant awarded by the American Medical Association's (AMA) Transforming Lifelong Learning Through Precision Education Grant Program. The four-year grant, led by the Georgia Academy of Family Physicians (GAFP) and its Family Medicine Residency Collaborative, is one of 11 projects selected from nearly 200 applicants nationwide as part of a $12 million AMA investment to advance physician training through personalized learning and advanced technology.

The project, titled "Individualized Learning Plans for Precision Education," will implement a data-integrated residency navigation tool across 12 family medicine residency programs in Georgia. By linking electronic health record (EHR)-derived clinical performance and quality measures to structured, learner co-developed individualized learning plans, the initiative will enhance learner engagement, goal setting, and faculty coaching—powered by AI insights and real-time data analytics. With nearly 500 family medicine residents and faculty participating, the initiative is positioned to generate actionable insights and scalable models for residency training nationwide.

Healthcare data analytics leader will power statewide initiative to personalize family medicine residency training Post this

IPC Global will serve as the technology integration partner, bringing more than two decades of healthcare data analytics expertise to design and deploy the data infrastructure, analytics dashboards, and AI-powered tools that will form the backbone of the residency navigation system. Leveraging the Qlik data mgt, AI, and analytics flexible solutions and Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud architecture, IPC Global will help transform complex clinical and educational data into personalized, real-time intelligence that supports each resident's professional development.

"For more than 20 years, IPC Global has worked alongside healthcare systems to put the power of data directly into the hands of clinicians and administrators. This AMA grant represents the next frontier—bringing that same precision and rigor to the way we train the physicians of tomorrow," said Mark Meersman, Managing Partner of IPC Global. "When a resident can see their clinical performance data in real time, identify their own growth areas, and co-create a learning plan with their faculty coach, we are fundamentally changing the trajectory of medical healthcare education. This is precision education in action—data-driven, learner-centered, and designed to produce physicians who are better prepared to serve their patients and communities from day one."

The precision education grant program is the latest investment from the AMA's ChangeMedEd® initiative, which has invested nearly $50 million since 2013 to reimagine medical education. Precision education leverages data systems and technology, including augmented intelligence (AI), to tailor learning experiences to individual needs, optimizing learner time and focusing on targeted areas of growth.

"Technology and AI have the potential to reshape how physicians learn, practice, and care for their patients, and these grants will help bring that potential to life," said AMA CEO John Whyte, MD, MPH. "As new tools emerge, we have an opportunity to build learning environments that are more engaging, more adaptable, and better aligned with the realities of practicing medicine. Our goal is to ensure that innovation strengthens the physician experience and creates a future where every physician is fully equipped to meet the needs of patients."

The Georgia-based initiative will unfold across four phases—design and infrastructure building, integration, implementation, and dissemination—and will contribute findings through scholarly presentations and peer-reviewed publications to inform national graduate medical education (GME) improvement efforts.

The project is led by Principal Investigator Monica Newton, DO, MPH, and includes collaborating family medicine residency programs from across the state, including programs affiliated with Atrium Health, Emory University, the Medical College of Georgia, Morehouse School of Medicine, Northeast Georgia Medical Center, and Wellstar, among others. IPC Global and the University of Alaska serve as additional collaborating institutions on the grant team.

For more information about the AMA's precision education grant program, visit www.amaprecisioned.org.

About IPC Global

IPC Global is an award-winning AI, Data and Analytics intelligence firm and a Qlik Elite Solution Provider, recognized as a two-time Qlik Global Partner of the Year and most recently North America Partner of the Year. For more than 20 years, IPC Global has delivered advanced data analytics, integration, AI and cloud solutions that transform the way healthcare systems, educational institutions, and public sector organizations operate and make decisions. The company leverages best-of-breed solutions—including Qlik's powerful data analytics and integration engine and Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud infrastructure—to help clients unlock the full value of their data.

In healthcare, IPC Global partners with health systems, hospitals, academic medical centers, and residency programs to deploy clinical, financial, and operational analytics solutions that improve patient outcomes, drive quality improvement, and support evidence-based decision-making. The firm's team of experienced, engaging, and effective data professionals provides advisory, consulting, and managed services to solve organizations' most significant enterprise intelligence challenges.

Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, IPC Global serves clients nationwide. To learn more, visit www.ipc-global.com.

Media Contact: Alexander Caraballo, [email protected]

SOURCE IPC Global