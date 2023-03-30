IPC Systems Partners with Dream Exchange to Provide Extended Access to Public Capital Markets with Their Connexus® Market Data Solution

NEW YORK, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IPC Systems, a leading provider of secure, compliant communications and multi-cloud connectivity solutions for the global financial markets, has partnered with Dream Exchange, a minority-governed and owned company that will become the first to operate a stock exchange once licensed. Dream Exchange is in the process of obtaining approval to open a National Market System stock exchange and will also open a new type of stock exchange called a Venture exchange which will list and trade early-stage small and medium-sized company stock.

The partnership combines IPC's Connexus® Market Data solution and expertise with Multicast Market Data and Multicast Market Data into the Cloud, assisting the Dream Exchange in its promise to deliver fast and efficient execution, fair pricing, membership and market data. By combining IPC's connectivity and cloud solutions, Dream Exchange will be able to access key market data sets through a network designed and optimized for participants in the capital markets.

"IPC is privileged and excited to be part of the Dream Exchange's vision and mission to increase participation in capital markets across all sectors of society. Our ability to provide access to Multicast Market Data through our ultra-low latency connectivity is important in facilitating extended access for a purpose-driven and inclusive financial ecosystem." – Mike Smith, Director of Network Services at IPC Systems.

"The Dream Exchange is on an accelerated roadmap to opening. A key part of this has been establishing the connectivity we needed quickly, economically and robustly. Using Connexus® Cloud and working with the staff at IPC has greatly assisted us in getting this done." -- Bruce Trask, Chief Technology Officer at Dream Exchange.

About IPC

Connexus Market Data, powered by our award-winning Connexus® Cloud, is accessed via a single connection. Members of the ecosystem can link to one another and seamlessly communicate, transact, receive and distribute information. Connexus Market Data customers benefit from reduced cost of access, simplified management and advanced technical expertise from IPCs Market Data experts.

IPC is a technology and service leader powering the global financial markets. We leverage 50 years of experience in delivering specialized communications solutions, helping clients anticipate, change and solve problems, setting the standard with industry expertise, exceptional service, and comprehensive technology. With a customer-first mentality, IPC brings together one of the largest and most diverse global financial ecosystems spanning all asset classes and market participants. As the enabler of this ecosystem, IPC empowers the community to interact, transact and react to market changes and challenges, and we collaborate with our customers to make them secure, productive, compliant , and connected. Visit ipc.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Dream Exchange

Dream Exchange is a company currently in the process of preparing its formal application to operate a national market system stock exchange. It will be the first minority-governed and owned company to do so in the history of the United States. In addition, Dream Exchange is championing the creation of a new type of stock exchange called a venture exchange, to list and trade small-to-mid-sized, early-stage company stock. Dream Exchange's mission is to create equality of opportunity through a marketplace that instills ethics, integrity, humanity, and access into our financial markets.

Visit Dreamex.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

