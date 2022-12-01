IPCopper Slashes the Cost of Wi-Fi 6E for Home and Business Users

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Last year's release of Wi-Fi 6E with much fanfare opened up a band of possibilities in wireless speed, performance and reliability ... for those who could afford the hefty price tag. Boosters tout the 6Ghz band as "pristine" – the promised land for those seeking a better wireless space – because no one else is using it. They could leave everyone else behind in the congested 2.4Ghz and 5Ghz channels, and have the 6Ghz bands' 160Ghz channels all to themselves. Until now.

With the newest release of its LateralAccessDevice network management and routing software IPCopper, Inc. brings robust and affordable Wi-Fi 6E to everyone. LateralAccessDevice works with the widely-available and cost-friendly Intel AX210 Wi-Fi chip (which retails for as low as $20) and enables people to set up their very own high-speed, cutting-edge Wi-Fi 6E router. LAD supports all available wireless bands, 2.4Ghz, 5Ghz and 6Ghz, in either triband, dual-band or single band configurations. LAD also gives the 2.4Ghz band a second chance by allowing efficient management and utilization of its channels.

The benefits of LAD, however, go far beyond economics and simple wireless routing, with enhanced security above and beyond the standard Wi-Fi 6E protocols, sophisticated user management and wired and wireless monitoring and packet capture. LAD supports both WPA2 and WPA3 (personal), in particular building on the newest WPA3 protocol's encryption and security by enabling individual passwords for each user, though subscribing to the same SSID (standard WPA3 only allows one password for all users). This common sense enhancement greatly improves the management and security of the Wi-Fi 6E network and individualizes the Wi-Fi experience of each and every user. With no common password to obscure individual activity attackers, misbehaving wireless users and malicious transmissions can no longer hide among the roar of the crowd.

Use Wi-Fi wisely with LAD.

Wi-Fi 6E for the latest 5Ghz and 6Ghz networks, along with support for the old workhorse 2.4Ghz band.

Individual SSID/password combinations for every client bring wireless network segregation far beyond the generic "guest network," with individual access controls and profiles for each wireless user, regardless of Wi-Fi band or channel.

Per-device access management, including individualizable DNS-based firewalling, enables unparalleled control over wireless and wired network accessibility, increasing security and manageability.

Wireless monitoring and Wi-Fi packet capture make it possible to troubleshoot and pinpoint network problems, including suspicious transmissions, hack attacks, misconfigurations and misbehaving equipment, as well as detect Wi-Fi channel congestion.

In addition to enhanced Wi-Fi security, LAD offers several features to boost wireless network performance.

LAD constantly fine-tunes signal strength based on the client's distance from the antenna.

LAD supports the concurrent use of short- and long-range antennas, constantly tracking the Wi-Fi clients' signal strength and switching them to provide the best reception.

LAD provides customizable management of wireless "beacons," which are broadcast at short intervals by a typical wireless router. Though small in size, their frequency consumes bandwidth and increases network congestion.

About LAD: LateralAccessDevice is a fully-featured routing and network management tool for wired and wireless networks, assisting users in taking back control and oversight of their networks through per-device access controls, monitoring, scheduling, reporting and packet capture. For more information, visit www.lateralaccessdevice.com.

About IPCopper, Inc.: IPCopper, Inc. provides commercial networking solutions for network management, network monitoring, access control, network analytics and packet capture, enabling users of all types to oversee and control their networks down to the level of individual devices and packets. IPCopper products are developed and/or manufactured in the USA.

Media Contact:

Kathryn Ash

503-290-0110

[email protected]

SOURCE IPCopper, Inc.