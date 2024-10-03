LAD Brings Infrastructure Home, Now With Man-in-the-Middle (MITM), including Decrypting TLS, DNS, and Fully-Featured VoIP Server in Downloadable Appliance

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IPCopper, Inc. announces the integration of TLS decryption into its proven LAD platform, an innovative downloadable appliance that brings data and communications infrastructure home. Demand for greater security and privacy widened use of TLS-encryption (formerly SSL) for all aspects of Internet-based communications, yet this rendered many formerly inescapable security and monitoring tools blind and ineffective, no longer able see the content of network traffic. Spyware and malware developers were quick to notice the ease with which they could encrypt and hide their malicious packets among legitimate communications. LAD's MITM, however, reveals all, exposing the commingling of malware within TLS-encrypted datastreams and unmasking the malicious sneaks, making them visible, trackable and, most importantly, blockable.

LAD

LAD's MITM also handles encrypted DNS requests, aka "Secure DNS" (so named under the logic that encrypting DNS messages equals security). Original DNS (Domain Name System) retrieved answers from the authoritative domain registries, but "Secure DNS" utilizes domain aggregators. Encrypted DNS allows anyone from students to malicious actors to thwart attempts to block unwanted domains, but LAD's MITM returns domain-based access control to the network by baring the content of DNS requests and rendering them blockable. LAD does it all quite elegantly, too, making it appear to the malware, adware and spyware that their requests have merely timed out... albeit permanently.

MITM neatly enhances LAD's native packet capture and reporting capabilities, providing packet capture data and keys for popular applications like Wireshark and other third-party software to decrypt TLS and further process it, including examination, analysis, debugging, content retrieval and monitoring with whom network assets correspond. Simply put, LAD unmasks what is now commonly hidden in the name of security, while still allowing secure, encrypted communications.

LAD further addresses the three barriers to successful hybrid work: communications, security and cost. LAD's native VoIP PBX and SIP telephony server gives organizations and individuals a practical and economical in-office and take-home appliance to enable and enhance productive communications and security for working at home, at the office and on the go.

It used to be that only big businesses could enjoy the call processing features afforded by business telephone systems (aka PBX), then everyone else got the chance to rent it by the minute. LAD enables everyone to have their own fully-featured commercial-grade PBX wherever they are, serving as a multiplier to productivity. Schedules of alternate voicemail greetings and call routing keep things professional, removing the embarrassment of forgetting to change vacation greetings and getting calls to their recipient, wherever they may be. 16 fully-featured conference rooms include participant management and password protection, providing a comfortable, professional and elegant experience. LAD's conference rooms additionally make it possible for participants to have private discussions within the conference room, while still keeping abreast of the general conversation.

Have no fear of computers with sensitive information sharing the network with a settop box, printer or smart dishwasher. LAD automatically isolates them from other devices. Even though they may be physically connected through LAD, LAD keeps them all apart, so none can transmit malware to steal secrets from the other computers, whether pictures, documents or passwords, and smuggle them out to the mothership. After all, it cannot be ignored that those "smart" gadgets comprise more computing power than the computers that managed the first moon landing. LAD's built-in DNS and DNS-based domain filtering make it possible to restrict access to undesirable Internet locations, with white- and blacklisting of up to thousands of individual domain names.

Since 2009 IPCopper, Inc. has been building innovative network appliances for real-time data processing, analysis and communications, providing comprehensive platforms for people to use the Internet on their terms. LAD brings infrastructure home, offering a diverse range of networking tools – with privacy and security to boot. LAD provides wired and wireless routing, domain-based white- and blacklisting, reporting, VoIP-based call processing and routing among many other tools, capitalizing on the promise of the Internet while minimizing its vulnerabilities. Learn more at lateralaccessdevice.com.

