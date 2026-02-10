iPhone 17 - XR Locked to Prior Owner? How to Unlock with iToolab UnlockGo iOS

How to Remove iCloud Activation Lock on iPhone 17 - XR with iToolab UnlockGo iOS

HONG KONG, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- "My iPhone 17 has been locked to prior owner and I can't use it." If you bought a second-hand iPhone 17, or you factory reset the device but forgot the password and email, the iPhone locked to owner screen will appear. What to do when you can't reach to the previous owner or Apple support can't turn off the activation lock? Thankfully, it can be unlocked with iToolab UnlockGo iOS V6.3.1.

How to bypass iPhone locked to owner with iToolab UnlockGo

iToolab UnlockGo iOS is an all-in-one tool that can help Apple users remove various locks, including screen locks, activation lock, MDM lock, Screen Time passcode, and more. It's compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch models.

Key Features of iToolab UnlockGo iOS V6.3.1

Support bypassing iPhone locked to owner on new iOS models, like iPhone 17/16/15/14/13/12/11/XR. And the latest iOS 26 is supported. Allow you to remove iCloud activation lock without password without jailbreak. After removal, you can restart or reset the device. And the device won't be locked again. You can log into a new Apple ID to download apps and music from App Store and iTunes. Based on the advanced algorithm, it guarantees a high success rate up to 99%.

How to Bypass iPhone Locked to Owner on iPhone 17 iOS 26?

Step 1: Free download and install iToolab UnlockGo iOS on your computer. Then launch it and choose "Unlock iCloud Activation Lock" on the interface.

Step 2: Connect your iCloud locked iPhone 17 to the computer with a cable. Then click the "Start" button to continue.

Step 3: Your iPhone 17 will be unlocked within minutes.

Video guide: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FKrsiP15GMw

Availability and Price

The new feature is available on iToolab UnlockGo iOS for Windows V6.3.1. It will be available on Mac version soon. For unregistered users, you can visit the official website of iToolab UnlockGo iOS and download the latest version to try. For registered users, you can enjoy a lifetime free update.

The program is sold with different license plans, including 1 Device Plan, 1 Month Plan, 1 Year Plan, Lifetime Plan and Business Plan. The prices are $19.95, $35.95, $39.95, $49.95, respectively. You can get a big discount from the official website right now.

For more information, please visit:

https://itoolab.com/tech-specs/unlockgo/

https://itoolab.com/buy/unlockgo-for-windows/

About iToolab

iToolab is a Hong Kong-based leading iOS and Android solution provider with a vision to help smartphone users solve various technical issues. Over the years, the company has helped millions of users fix iOS issues and regain access to their iPhones and iPads. Currently, iToolab provides its services in more than 130 countries and has an extensive user base. The creative approach of the developers is the main reason for the high success rate of all iToolab products.

Learn more:

https://itoolab.com/

https://www.facebook.com/itoolab

https://twitter.com/IToolab

https://www.youtube.com/@iToolab

This release was issued through Send2Press® on behalf of the news source. For more information, visit Send2Press Newswire at https://www.send2press.com/.

SOURCE iToolab Co.,Ltd