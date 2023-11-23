IPLOOK Unveils Visionary Product Roadmap for the Future of Core Networks

HONG KONG, Nov. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IPLOOK Networks, a global vendor of mobile core networks, recently revealed its latest product roadmap, highlighting strategic initiatives and upcoming feature releases.

2023 R6.7:

TSN Release

R17 Feature Compliance

V2X Trial

5GC+AI Advanced Research

Space-Integrated-Ground Network Core

GMS Enhancement

Adaptation to Cloud Platform

VMware Cloud Platform

AWS Cloud Platform

ALI Cloud Platform

General OpenStack Cloud Platform

100 Gbps Platform

UDR Policy Integrating

TSN-compliant products enable precise time synchronization for critical applications. IPLOOK's 4G/5G core network is compatible with major Cloud Platforms (AWS, Alibaba Cloud and General OpenStack Cloud). IPLOOK is testing V2X technology and researching on AI-integrated 5GC. IPLOOK team is also developing the groundbreaking solution that integrates space and ground networks.

2024-2025 R7.4:

TSN release

V2X release

5G-Advanced LEO commercial

5GS

Enhanced Network Slicing Functionality

5GC Location Services (Phase 3)

Mission Critical and emergencies

IMS

Implement session persistence and recovery for SIP sessions

LEO Core

More flexible scenarios and models

Edge computing

Intelligence Algorithms

More algorithm interfaces

This release will improve IPLOOK's TSN capabilities and introduce the commercial deployment of V2X. IPLOOK aims to strengthen its 5GC with network slicing, location services (Phase 3), and support for mission-critical applications and emergencies. IPLOOK will explore LEO scenarios with edge computing and intelligence algorithms.

2026-2028 R8.2:

5GS

Support for satellite access (Phase 3)

Roaming Value-Added Services

Support for Upper layer traffic steering, switching and split over dual 3GPP access

IMS

e2 Interface to the TISPAN NASS

OMR/OMA

Remote Activation of Call Forwarding

PLT

NFV Acceleration Management

SNMP Alarm Interface

Software Reliability

Data & System Security

By 2026-2028, IPLOOK expects to have its 5GC support satellite access (Phase 3), enabling seamless global connectivity with enhanced capabilities. The team will also introduce value-added roaming services and support upper layer traffic steering, switching, and split over dual 3GPP access. For the IMS, IPLOOK will develop an e2 interface to the TISPAN NASS and focus on OMR/OMA improvements. Several aspects of PLT, such as NFV management will also be a direction.

This product roadmap prioritizes innovation and customer satisfaction, aiming for a connected and intelligent future. IPLOOK is committed to delivering on its promises to shape the future of communication.

