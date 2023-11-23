IPLOOK Unveils Visionary Product Roadmap for the Future of Core Networks

News provided by

IPLOOK Networks

23 Nov, 2023, 21:35 ET

HONG KONG, Nov. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IPLOOK Networks, a global vendor of mobile core networks, recently revealed its latest product roadmap, highlighting strategic initiatives and upcoming feature releases.

2023 R6.7:

  • TSN Release
  •  R17 Feature Compliance
  • V2X Trial
  • 5GC+AI Advanced Research

Space-Integrated-Ground Network Core

  • GMS Enhancement

Adaptation to Cloud Platform

  • VMware Cloud Platform
  • AWS Cloud Platform
  • ALI Cloud Platform
  • General OpenStack Cloud Platform

100 Gbps Platform
UDR Policy Integrating

TSN-compliant products enable precise time synchronization for critical applications. IPLOOK's 4G/5G core network is compatible with major Cloud Platforms (AWS, Alibaba Cloud and General OpenStack Cloud). IPLOOK is testing V2X technology and researching on AI-integrated 5GC. IPLOOK team is also developing the groundbreaking solution that integrates space and ground networks.

2024-2025 R7.4:

  • TSN release
  • V2X release
  • 5G-Advanced LEO commercial

5GS

  • Enhanced Network Slicing Functionality
  • 5GC Location Services (Phase 3)
  • Mission Critical and emergencies

IMS

  • Implement session persistence and recovery for SIP sessions

LEO Core
More flexible scenarios and models

  • Edge computing
  • Intelligence Algorithms
  • More algorithm interfaces

This release will improve IPLOOK's TSN capabilities and introduce the commercial deployment of V2X. IPLOOK aims to strengthen its 5GC with network slicing, location services (Phase 3), and support for mission-critical applications and emergencies. IPLOOK will explore LEO scenarios with edge computing and intelligence algorithms.

2026-2028 R8.2:
5GS

  • Support for satellite access (Phase 3)
  • Roaming Value-Added Services
  • Support for Upper layer traffic steering, switching and split over dual 3GPP access

IMS

  • e2 Interface to the TISPAN NASS
  • OMR/OMA
  • Remote Activation of Call Forwarding

PLT

  • NFV Acceleration Management
  • SNMP Alarm Interface
  • Software Reliability
  • Data & System Security

By 2026-2028, IPLOOK expects to have its 5GC support satellite access (Phase 3), enabling seamless global connectivity with enhanced capabilities. The team will also introduce value-added roaming services and support upper layer traffic steering, switching, and split over dual 3GPP access. For the IMS, IPLOOK will develop an e2 interface to the TISPAN NASS and focus on OMR/OMA improvements. Several aspects of PLT, such as NFV management will also be a direction.

This product roadmap prioritizes innovation and customer satisfaction, aiming for a connected and intelligent future. IPLOOK is committed to delivering on its promises to shape the future of communication.

Media Contact: [email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2037103/IPLOOK_Logo.jpg

Also from this source

AfricaCom 2023: IPLOOK to Focus on Enhancing Customer Experience with Customized Mobile Core Solutions

AfricaCom 2023: IPLOOK to Focus on Enhancing Customer Experience with Customized Mobile Core Solutions

IPLOOK Networks, a global vendor specializing in end-to-end mobile core network solutions, pursuing the vision of connecting everywhere and...
Futurecom 2023: Acesso à solução de rede privada convergente de 4G/5G da IPLOOK

Futurecom 2023: Acesso à solução de rede privada convergente de 4G/5G da IPLOOK

HONG KONG, 13 de setembro de 2023 PRNewswire/-- A IPLOOK Networks, fornecedora líder de soluções de serviços de core da rede, tem o prazer de...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Networks

Image1

Networks

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.