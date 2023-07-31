IPLOOK's First Half of 2023 Sees Impressive Market Expansion Across the Globe

News provided by

IPLOOK Technologies

31 Jul, 2023, 06:03 ET

HONG KONG, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IPLOOK, a leading provider of innovative core network solutions, has embarked on exciting journeys of global exploration. Its unwavering commitment to delivering cutting-edge 4G/5G network services has taken it to new heights, allowing it to leave footprints in various corners of the world.

With a relentless pursuit of the construction of global network, IPLOOK team has traveled extensively, keeping closer eyes on market trends, connecting with industry leaders, forging partnerships, and exploring potential business opportunities. From Mobile World Congress (MWC) to Mobile Carriers Show (MCS), from the opening ceremony of its Turkey Office to the dinner party held by IPLOOK in Barcelona, IPLOOK has ventured on aggregate into 3 continents, 8 countries, leaving an mark on the global telecommunications landscape.

A recap of events of IPLOOK: https://www.iplook.com/info/events_c0002/1.html

IPLOOK's international endeavors have not only showcased the company's dedication but also opened doors to new markets and possibilities. By immersing itself in diverse cultures, it has gained invaluable insights and established relationships with clients and partners worldwide. These engagements have not only strengthened IPLOOK's existing core network offerings but have also paved the way for groundbreaking collaborations and innovative network solutions.

IPLOOK believes in the power of global connectivity and the endless possibilities it brings. Its team's dive into excellence, expertise, and dedication to customer satisfaction has propelled them forward on these journeys.

"We are excited to share the fruits of our labor and extend our reach even further, to achieve our goal of connecting everywhere and everything! As we continue to explore new markets, we remain committed to pushing boundaries and delivering exceptional services to our clients across the globe," said Jarod Wang, VP of Sales & Service, IPLOOK. "Join us on this remarkable expedition as we shape the future of telecommunications and redefine the meaning of global connectivity."

About IPLOOK

IPLOOK is a leading vendor of 4G/5G networking solutions, offering a complete line of products for mobile operators, mobile virtual operators, service providers and enterprise private networks to fulfill the growing connectivity needs. We are one of the fastest-growing end-to-end mobile core network vendors in the world, positioned to self-develop innovative and high-performed 3G/4G/5G/6G core network products to the world.

More info: www.iplook.com Follow IPLOOK on LinkedIn @IPLOOK Technologies

Contact us:

E-mail: [email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2037103/4188117/IPLOOK_Logo.jpg

SOURCE IPLOOK Technologies

