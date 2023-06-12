IPS Group Demonstrates Advantages of Fully Integrated Smart Parking Ecosystem at IPMI Parking & Mobility Conference

News provided by

IPS Group, Inc.

12 Jun, 2023, 10:10 ET

End-to-end technology portfolio delivers enhanced user experience, boosts process efficiencies and performance measurement across entire on-street and off-street parking programs for municipalities, universities, and other agencies

SAN DIEGO, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IPS Group ("IPS"), a Smart Parking innovation leader, will demonstrate at the IPMI Parking & Mobility Conference & Expo in Fort Worth, TX June 11 – 14, 2023 how the Fully Integrated Smart Parking Ecosystem streamlines operations in a seamless experience.

Continue Reading
IPS Fully Integrated Smart Parking Ecosystem
IPS Fully Integrated Smart Parking Ecosystem
IPS Group | Smarter Parking for Smart Communities
IPS Group | Smarter Parking for Smart Communities

Parking professionals accelerate their productivity and deliver a superior end-user experience with the Fully Integrated Smart Parking Ecosystem – an end-to-end management and business intelligence solution that connects a comprehensive technology portfolio of parking revenue control, parking violations and collections, mobile and digital payments, and frictionless parking solutions by IPS.

"Most agencies today continue to face the age-old need of delivering better service with fewer resources," says Chad Randall, CEO, IPS Group. "The complexities of integrating technology platforms and making sense of this vast amount of data has never been a great issue in our industry. What differentiates a fully integrated, single-vendor technology platform like IPS boils down to the ease of pre-integrated solutions and the convenience of the user experience. It cannot be understated how this impacts every facet of a parking business, like forming policies to improve the level of service offered, optimize available resources, and improve the customer experience. A by-product of this approach will be better asset management and resulting revenues. As technology environments become more complex, our customers trust us to provide a simplified, seamless experience that empowers confident decision-making about their most critical issues."

Single Proven Solution

The IPS Fully Integrated Smart Parking Ecosystem connects technology that was built from the ground up, together, to enable a common user experience, operational efficiencies, and scalability.

The IPS Ecosystem includes:

Integrations Support

While satisfying most end-to-end parking requirements, IPS also supports technology environments that use multiple vendor software applications through its Parking Management System Aggregator.

With IPS, Agencies can get a holistic view of data across technology partners with automated real-time reporting, analytics, KPIs and visualization tools. By centralizing their data, parking teams gain greater situational awareness to focus on time-sensitive issues while keeping sight of the entire operation. They can also forecast opportunities that influence policies around demand and dynamic-based pricing, inventory, and operational efficiencies for enforcement, maintenance, and collections.

IPMI attendees and the press are invited to booth 1019 for a guided demonstration that links real-life use cases to the advantages of the IPS Fully Integrated Smart Parking Ecosystem.

Says Randall: "We're grateful to be a part of the IPMI Parking & Mobility Conference. It provides a tremendous forum to hear the greatest challenges and policy trends firsthand from our customers and colleagues. This feedback is critical to continued innovation and progress across this entire industry."

About IPS Group

IPS Group is a designer, engineer and manufacturer of low-power wireless telecommunications, payment processing systems, intelligent data management and cloud-based technologies. IPS provides Smarter Parking for Smart Communities™ through its Fully Integrated Smart Parking Ecosystem.

SOURCE IPS Group, Inc.

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.