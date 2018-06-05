IPS Group Expands Parking Enforcement Management and Permit Management Solutions with Enhanced Modules

The IPS Enforcement Management and Permit Management Systems are agile and scalable to meet the needs of Smart Cities of any size. The latest modules provide customers the additional benefits of fully customizable parking citation, permit, code enforcement and event management capabilities.

"Unlike outdated legacy systems, our cloud-based solution is incredibly flexible, allowing us to introduce new features quickly to address the dynamic needs of our customers," says Dave Rotenberg, Director of Enforcement Solutions, IPS Group. "The IPS Permit Management Solution can be implemented as a stand-alone solution or seamlessly integrated with other elements of the IPS Ecosystem, including Enforcement Management, making the system truly scalable to each customer's needs."

Enforcement Management Solution

The Enforcement Management Solution is a new module within the Fully-Integrated Parking Management Suite, which enables customers to intelligently manage the entire citation lifecycle from citation issuance and processing to adjudication, appeals, hearings, payment and collection. The end-to-end, cross compatible solution provides advanced performance analytics, heat mapping and on-demand visual reporting via an intuitive dashboard that is fully hosted by IPS. As one of the only vendors listed as an Authorized NLETS (National Law Enforcement Telecommunications System) Partner, IPS customers can obtain out-of-state Registered Owner (RO) information from all 50 states.

Permit Management Solution

The Permit Management Solution from IPS provides customers the ability to better manage their entire permit network from design through fulfillment via a flexible and scalable web-based system that is available 24/7, and updates vehicle and permit data in real-time. The solution features a state-of-the-art Waiting List Management feature as well as permit stock and fulfillment options. The system integrates with the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) for real-time validation of vehicle registration information. Additionally, the system has the ability to verify in real time if the permit registrant's address is in the proper permit zone, as well as verifying that the vehicle registration information matches the applicant's desired permit zone.

Leverage the Power of a Fully-Integrated System

By implementing the Parking Enforcement Management or Permit Management Solution, customers benefit from a true, fully-integrated system that works seamlessly with other IPS technologies such as Smart Parking meters, vehicle detection sensors, and mobile payment applications and are integrated into the IPS Data Management System. In choosing a single provider for their Smart Parking needs, customers benefit from data sharing across their entire parking network, resulting in optimized operations and more informed, data-driven policy decisions.

Demonstration and Trial Opportunities

Attendees can trial the new IPS Enforcement Management and Permit Management Solutions through immersive live demos taking place at the IPS Innovation Studio at the IPI Conference in Orlando, Fla., June 3-6 at the IPS Booth #1809.

About IPS Group, Inc.

IPS Group, (www.ipsgroup.com), headquartered in San Diego, Calif., with offices across North America and Europe, is a design, engineering and manufacturing company focused on low-power wireless telecommunications, payment processing systems, intelligent data management and SaaS technologies. An industry pioneer, IPS provides Smarter Parking for Smart Communities™ through its innovative and Fully-Integrated Parking Management Suite. Designed to work in parallel, IPS offers Smart Parking single-space meters, multi-space pay stations, pay station upgrade kits, vehicle detection sensors, smart cash collection systems, mobile applications, enforcement and permitting solutions, hosted data management software with advanced data analytics, and more, providing a powerful and fully-integrated solution to provide greater oversight and efficiency to Smart Communities of any size.

