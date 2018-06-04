IPS Group Offers a Glimpse into the Future of Smart Parking with Innovation Studio

"Augmented reality has the potential to revolutionize the way we approach parking," says David King, CEO, IPS Group. "In keeping with our long history of innovation, IPS is proud to be the first in the industry to present this proof of concept and demonstrate the capabilities of data intelligence paired with state-of-the-art technology."

Augmented reality (AR) overlays virtual images on the real-world environment, which is viewed through AR-enabled glasses or mobile devices. In a parking application, AR glasses would enable a meter technician to look down a city block lined with parking meters and easily identify meter faults or allow an enforcement officer to issue citations with real-time pop-up notifications on expired spaces.

AR could provide at-a-glance information on meters such as daily collection amount, the time remaining in the current parking session, or battery voltage levels. An officer could get vehicle history and registered owner information simply by viewing a license plate.

The notifications include parking data stored securely in the cloud via a back-end system like the IPS Data Management System that collects data from all integrated parking devices. The future of AR could mean reduced reliance on handheld devices used in the field including tablets or mobile enforcement devices.

AR in a parking application builds on the forward-looking technologies introduced last year when IPS, in collaboration with Honda Developer Studio and Visa, showcased the industry's first end-to-end in-vehicle mobile payment parking solution. The connected car eliminates the need for drivers to exit the vehicle to pay for parking at a meter providing a safe and convenient parking experience.

Augmented reality and in-vehicle payment are future additions to the IPS Fully-Integrated Parking Management Suite, which features single- and multi-space meters, upgrade kits, sensors, enforcement, permitting, and mobile payments. The entire IPS ecosystem is backed by a secure, cloud-based Data Management System that aggregates the data into meaningful analytics and reports. By choosing a true, fully-integrated solution, Cities can rely on one proven solution that manages all aspects of a Smart Parking program.

About the Innovation Studio at IPI

At the IPI Conference, IPS will showcase its state-of-the-art innovation, future-proofed and scalable to meet the needs of Smart Parking programs and Cities of any size. Conference attendees can visit booth #1809 for live, interactive demos, including:

Augmented Reality

Enforcement & Permit Management Solutions

PARK SMARTER™ mobile payment application

Dome Mount Sensors

Single-Space Smart Parking Meters

Multi-Space Pay Stations and Upgrade Kits

Next-Generation Data Management System

"We are excited to continue the tradition of showing what's possible for the future of parking by exhibiting at IPI." says Chad Randall, Chief Operating Officer, IPS Group. "Our Fully-Integrated Parking Management Suite represents an end-to-end solution that promotes compliance, ease of use and data analytics to efficiently manage the entire parking program, and is built to be both flexible and capable for the future goals of any Smart City."

About IPS Group, Inc.

IPS Group, (www.ipsgroup.com), headquartered in San Diego, Calif., with offices across North America and Europe, is a design, engineering and manufacturing company focused on low-power wireless telecommunications, payment processing systems, intelligent data management and SaaS technologies. An industry pioneer, IPS provides Smarter Parking for Smart Communities™ through its innovative and Fully-Integrated Parking Management Suite. Designed to work in parallel, IPS offers Smart Parking single-space meters, multi-space pay stations, pay station upgrade kits, vehicle detection sensors, smart cash collection systems, mobile applications, enforcement and permitting solutions, hosted data management software with advanced data analytics, and more, providing a powerful and fully-integrated solution to provide greater oversight and efficiency to Smart Communities of any size.

