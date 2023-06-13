IPS Group Showcases Expanded Digital Payments Portfolio at IPMI Parking & Mobility Conference

News provided by

IPS Group, Inc.

13 Jun, 2023, 10:05 ET

Digital payment technologies increase convenience and choice for customers, optimize mobility programs for municipalities and universities, and enable frictionless parking environments

SAN DIEGO, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IPS Group ("IPS"), a leading Smart Parking digital payments solutions provider, will demonstrate at the IPMI Parking & Mobility Conference & Expo in Fort Worth, TX June 11 – 14, 2023 how new digital payment enhancements enable "frictionless" parking.

Continue Reading
PARK SMARTER in Deadwood, SD
PARK SMARTER in Deadwood, SD
IPS Group | Smarter Parking for Smart Communities
IPS Group | Smarter Parking for Smart Communities

"The COVID-19 pandemic rapidly accelerated the adoption of digital payments, and it's here to stay," says Chad Randall, IPS CEO. "As consumers demand diverse digital payment options, we deliver a fully accessible, simple, and seamless payment experience, and support our customers as they extend this convenience to their communities."

Digital payment technologies and services from IPS improve the entire customer experience, and optimize program efficiencies for municipalities, universities, and other parking agencies.

Frictionless Parking Experience

Increased Revenue and Cost Savings Opportunities for Parking Programs

Agencies leverage IPS digital payment technologies and support services to optimize parking programs.

  • Data Management System: The IPS parking management software enables digital payment trend reporting and insights that drive demand-based rate structures that can increase revenue. Agencies can integrate their entire parking network, which can support complete data aggregation, including additional third-party mobile apps and digital payment platforms alongside IPS.
  • Payment Processing Services: IPS offers payment processing services as well as an IPS-exclusive program that saves customers up to 35% on their monthly merchant fees. This can mean a savings of hundreds, thousands, or tens of thousands of dollars each month based on the number of regulated debit card transactions.

IPMI attendees and the press are invited to booth 1019 for a guided demonstration of the breadth of digital payment solutions offered as part of the IPS Fully Integrated Smart Parking Ecosystem.

Says Randall: "Nearly two decades ago, we introduced the industry's first single-space parking meter to accept credit cards, transforming parking management. As customer preferences expand into a variety of digital payment channels, IPS will continue to be at the forefront by offering our customers all of these options in an integrated Smart Parking technology portfolio. Our goal is to continue our legacy of innovation to drive speed, convenience, and consumer choices to achieve a more frictionless parking experience."

About IPS Group
IPS Group is a designer, engineer and manufacturer of low-power wireless telecommunications, payment processing systems, intelligent data management and cloud-based technologies. IPS provides Smarter Parking for Smart Communities™ through its Fully Integrated Smart Parking Ecosystem.

SOURCE IPS Group, Inc.

Also from this source

IPS Group Demonstrates Advantages of Fully Integrated Smart Parking Ecosystem at IPMI Parking & Mobility Conference

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.