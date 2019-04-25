Ipsos, Global Research and Insights Leader, Appoints SVP Julia Clark to New Role as Head of Marketing and Communications for North America

NEW YORK, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ipsos, one of the world's leading research and insights organizations, today announced the appointment of Julia Clark to the newly-created role of Head of Marketing and Communications for Ipsos in North America.

The establishment of this new role underpins the company's total dedication to a comprehensive understanding of people, markets, brands, and society; to delivering information and analysis that makes our complex world easier and faster to navigate; and to inspiring our clients to make smarter decisions.

Pierre Le Manh, Ipsos global deputy CEO and Ipsos North America CEO, said, "We created this new position because we are immensely proud of the world-class standard of work undertaken by Ipsos, and we want to ensure our clients, stakeholders, and the public at large understand our commitment to enabling certainty in business decision-making. Julia has a long track record of outstanding delivery for Ipsos' clients, colleagues, and stakeholders, and has been a trusted brand protector and ambassador for our organization for over 15 years."

Mr. Le Manh continued, "Her experience in multiple Ipsos offices and countries, as well as her origin within our public sector and nonpartisan polling business have given her a deep and wide understanding of our business and the publics who operate within and around it. She will be working across our North America team to help communicate our commitment to foundational data and insights, to help our clients – and the public – act decisively on trusted information."

Julia Clark, Head of Marketing and Communications for Ipsos in North America, said, "Ipsos is so much more than the sum of our parts, and I am delighted to be able to bring our vast professional expertise and comprehensive understanding of people and companies to a wider audience."

Julia has been representing Ipsos in an external capacity since she first appeared on television on behalf of Ipsos MORI (London, UK) in 2005. She holds an MSc (MA) in Organizational and Social Psychology from the London School of Economics and Political Sciences, and a BA in Psychology and English Literature, with a minor in Economics, from the Johns Hopkins University.

For more about Julia's appointment, please visit https://www.ipsos.com/en-us/news-polls/ipsos-appoints-julia-clark-marketing-communications-north-america

