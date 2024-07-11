IPSY Announces Chrissy Teigen and John Legend as Their Newest Icon Box Collaborators

The Power Couple Teams Up With IPSY for the Ultimate Beauty + Self-Care Collection

LOS ANGELES, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IPSY , the ultimate beauty membership, announced today their collaboration with Chrissy Teigen and John Legend on August's Icon Box. When it comes to Chrissy and John, "busy" is an understatement, but this power couple makes sure self-care never takes a backseat. From whipping up dinner together to giving each other beauty treatments, they show us how to unwind with their collection.

Icon Box by Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

"Self-care is a family affair at our house," John shares about the Icon Box. "Despite our busy lives, we're always sharing product recommendations and finding ways to pamper ourselves and each other—even if it's just for a few moments. That's why we were thrilled to collaborate with IPSY on the August Icon Box."

Available by subscription only, Icon Box by IPSY is a quarterly upgrade offered exclusively to Glam Bag and BoxyCharm by IPSY members. For each Icon Box, IPSY collaborates with the biggest names and brands in beauty, such as Patrick Ta, Alicia Keys, Anastasia Beverly Hills, Pat McGrath, Gwen Stefani, and, most recently, Patrick Starrr. A limited-edition quarterly treat, each Icon Box collection includes insider access to eight uber-coveted products worth up to $350 for just $60. This quarter's collection will feature exciting brands, like Il Makiage, GXVE Beauty, Drunk Elephant, Fenty Skin, and Pat McGrath Labs. As a member, you have the opportunity to buy John's unisex skincare brand, Loved01, in the IPSY Shop and enjoy an exclusive offer from Chrissy's food and lifestyle brand, Cravings.

The Icon Box experience offers beauty enthusiasts and fans of the iconic duo the opportunity to discover personalized products based on IPSY's advanced AI technology, IPSY Match. Five of the eight products are hand-selected to align with each member's preferences, while members can choose the remaining three from a tailored assortment.

"We're thrilled to be partnering with Chrissy and John for our latest Icon Box," says Kristy Westrup, IPSY's Chief Merchandising Officer. "Their mutual commitment to self-care and self-love made them an obvious choice for our August Icon Box. At IPSY, we're always encouraging our members to embrace both, and there's no better duo to exemplify just that than Chrissy and John."

The Icon Box: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend drops on August 1st. IPSY subscribers can reserve their spots for this limited-edition run at IPSY.com .

ABOUT IPSY:

IPSY is the beauty industry's most powerful marketing platform, uniting brands, creators, and hyper-engaged consumers with unprecedented access to each other through the world's largest beauty membership. Home to sample-size beauty subscription Glam Bag, full-size beauty subscription BoxyCharm, quarterly upgrade collection Icon Box, and clean, sustainable personal care subscription Refreshments, IPSY boasts an avid beauty community of 20 million fans and 200 million product reviews

ABOUT CHRISSY TEIGEN AND JOHN LEGEND:

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are celebrated not only for their individual achievements but also for their dynamic media presence and entrepreneurial ventures. Chrissy Teigen is a New York Times Bestselling cookbook author, television personality and entrepreneur. Teigen founded the Cravings brand in 2016 with the goal of bringing fun, function and flavor into the kitchen. Cravings shares easy-to-follow, flavor-packed recipe content, and everything people need to bring those recipes to life — from kitchenware and tabletop collections, to bestselling baking mixes. John Legend is an EGOT-winning, critically acclaimed, multiplatinum artist and producer. In addition to his illustrious music career and social impact work, John is a successful entrepreneur, building brands like Loved01, a unisex personal care brand that crafts high-quality and accessible essentials for diverse communities that empower well-being beyond beauty. Loved01 focuses on meeting the needs of all skin types by centering melanin-rich skin, resulting in deeply moisturizing and non-stripping products that are thoughtfully formulated and free of parabens, sulfates, petrolatum, synthetic fragrances, and artificial colors. Together, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend continue to innovate and influence, leveraging their platforms to engage with fans and promote their brands. Their dedication to quality, inclusivity, and creativity sets them apart as true pioneers in the worlds of entertainment and entrepreneurship.

SOURCE IPSY