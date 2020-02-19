IPSY Celebrates Its 100th Glam Bag

"When we launched IPSY eight years ago, we wanted to create a platform for self-expression, and we are incredibly grateful for the passionate community that brought it to life," says Marcelo Camberos, CEO & Co-founder of IPSY. "As we enter a new decade, we are doubling down on community to expand our footprint and further our mission of empowering unique beauty around the world."

To commemorate the 100th Glam Bag, IPSY is launching a month-long surprise and delight campaign that celebrates its members with exclusive offers, giveaways, and one-of-a-kind experiences. To kickoff the celebration, IPSY is gifting all members a free sixth product in every March Glam Bag and a $2 credit applicable to any of the month's coveted Add-On's. IPSY will also host twice-weekly giveaways, rewarding over 500 winners with massive hauls from its top-rated brands and perennial best-sellers.

The celebration will culminate at Destination: IPSY at South by Southwest on March 21st & 22nd, where IPSY will unveil the first double-decker, double-expandable mobile in North America—measuring over 80" long and 28" high. Bridging online with offline, IPSY will bring the community together to amplify the Glam Bag experience with onsite education, a special guest appearance by Christen Dominique, and a "Build Your Own Glam Bag" activation.

This new milestone comes at a time of accelerated growth and innovation for IPSY. At the end of last year, IPSY launched Complex Culture, the first in-house brand developed by IPSY Labs, the company's innovation arm that leverages robust customer data to develop new brands, products, and collaborations designed to fulfill consumers' unmet needs. More recently, IPSY announced two new hyperlocal experiences: first with IPSY Pop-In, a life-size Glam Bag that will make its debut at The University of Texas in Austin on February 26th, and second, with IPSY Assembly, a monthly event series at the company's newly renovated 20,000 square foot brand hub in Santa Monica.

"As the DTC and subscription space continues to evolve, we know we need to pace the market," says Camberos, "and we are heavily investing in micro-personalization and real life experiences to delight our community in new and unexpected ways."

About IPSY

IPSY, the largest beauty subscription in the world, has more than 3 million active members, and has shipped over 1 billion products. IPSY's signature Glam Bags deliver personalized beauty products that fit each member's lifestyle. Founded in 2011 with the mission of inspiring everyone to express their unique beauty, IPSY strives to make beauty more inclusive and welcoming to all. With an avid community over 25 million strong, more than 160 million product reviews, and more than half a billion content views every month, IPSY has created the ultimate beauty discovery platform.

Media Contact

Colleen Crawford

MATTIO Communications

colleen@mattio.com

SOURCE IPSY