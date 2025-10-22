IPSY Collaborates With Natasha Denona for First IPSY Ultimate Collection

The iconic makeup artist and entrepreneur shares her most-coveted essentials to help members unlock the creativity in their own hands.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Beauty subscription service IPSY is collaborating with iconic makeup artist and entrepreneur Natasha Denona to curate the brand's first-ever IPSY Ultimate box. This launch also ushers in a new era for IPSY with refreshed plan names that reflect the evolution of the brand's beauty experiences: Glam Bag is now IPSY Original, BoxyCharm becomes IPSY Extra, and Icon Box transforms into IPSY Ultimate.

Known for her iconic, buttery eyeshadows and artistry-first approach to makeup, Natasha Denona has curated this IPSY Ultimate collection of coveted beauty and skincare products designed to unlock your creativity and provide you with the toolkit to inspire your glam.

"I want every member to find their go-to everyday product—something they'll truly fall in love with," said Natasha. "I hope they enjoy the formulas and recognize the care and effort that went into creating each one."

"Natasha Denona is a true makeup artist who brings beauty artistry to life through her innovative, high-quality formulas," said Kristy Westrup, Chief Merchandising Officer at IPSY. "We partner with her because she shares our love for creativity and our commitment to giving Ipsters the best in beauty."

Launching October 22 exclusively on IPSY.com , this IPSY Ultimate features a mix of powerhouse skincare and makeup, including an eyeshadow palette from Natasha's own brand, and selects from viral and beloved brands like Tatcha, Saie Beauty, 5 SENS, and Milk Makeup. The box includes products curated to inspire creativity, innovation, and beauty as a way of seeing the world.

The box isn't just a collection of products. It's a reflection of Natasha's artistry and innovation. Each item was chosen to help members experiment, express themselves, and see beauty as a form of creation. Each offering inside her IPSY Ultimate collection is a portrait of Natasha's artistry—equal parts refined, playful, and entirely intentional.

IPSY Ultimate is a quarterly beauty drop featuring eight premium, full-size beauty essentials, now worth up to $400. Beauty lovers are encouraged to subscribe to IPSY now to secure their IPSY Ultimate: Natasha Denona Edition, available exclusively as a quarterly upgrade for IPSY members. To learn more about IPSY and explore subscription options, visit www.ipsy.com.

ABOUT IPSY

As the ultimate beauty subscription, IPSY delivers monthly drops of the greatest beauty discoveries and curated community favorites just for you. Uniting over 20 million hyper-engaged fans to a network of established and emerging brands, creators, and experts, IPSY is the only place that curates endless beauty finds to discover what's right for you. Whether you're a beauty enthusiast or just starting your journey, IPSY lets you experiment, evolve, and find new ways to express yourself with every box.

ABOUT NATASHA DENONA

When Natasha Denona—a professional makeup artist for over 20 years with a background in dance, modeling, and science—couldn't find eyeshadows that met her standards, she went into the lab herself to create a product that didn't exist: pro-level, user-friendly formulas with pure pigment, rich color payoff, and effortless blendability, making expert artistry accessible to all. Her expertise in performance artistry gave her an intuitive understanding of makeup, while her scientific education fueled her innovation in developing high-performance formulas. She personally develops every formula from start to finish, using only the highest-quality ingredients to ensure uncompromising performance.

