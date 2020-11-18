IPSY Introduces Celebrity Drop Model with New Glam Bag X

"I am thrilled to be partnering with IPSY to introduce Patrick Ta Beauty to its 25M+ community," said Patrick Ta. "Glam Bag x Patrick Ta really encapsulates my love for the artistry of makeup, bringing together brands from iconic artists that I deeply admire and respect, such as Huda Kattan. My goal with makeup has always been to empower individual self-expression, and with this collection I am able to deliver an experience that is professional and elevated yet wearable and accessible."

Glam Bag X subscribers will receive four to five products that are hand-selected for each member and will be able to choose three from a personalized assortment tailored to their individual preferences by IPSY's proprietary machine learning technology, IPSY MATCH. The Glam Bag x Patrick Ta choice products will include exclusive drops and new launches from luxury haircare brand R+Co, Addison Rae's ITEM Beauty, community-favorite YENSA, and more.

"Glam Bag X will bring a very fresh perspective to market," said Emine ErSelcuk, SVP of Merchandising at IPSY. "We get to immerse our members into the world of each curator and introduce the ever-successful drop model that originated in streetwear, migrated into luxury fashion, and has now reshaped the direct-to-consumer beauty brand playbook. We have an incredibly passionate and high-engaged community of beauty enthusiasts, many of whom will set an alarm at 6AM to log into our app and snag their favorite products in our Add-Ons or Ultra Personalization experience. With Glam Bag X, we are doubling the delight with early access to subscription exclusives they can't get anywhere else."



The Glam Bag x Patrick Ta collection is valued at up to $428, depending on which products members choose, and is just $55. Glam Bag X is currently available as a quarterly upgrade for Glam Bag and Glam Bag Plus members and will ship every three months, beginning February 2021. To learn more, go to ipsy.com/glambagx

