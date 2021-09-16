IPSY Introduces Limited-Edition Collaboration With Huda

"I wanted to build a career out of something I am truly passionate about, and for me that has always been beauty. I love making others feel beautiful and I saw an opportunity to change the industry," said Huda Kattan. "This is what drew me to IPSY—a shared vision of inspiring self-expression, nurturing self-love and redefining what it means to be beautiful. With my Glam Bag X collection I'm excited to share my favorite products, like our Huda Beauty Legit Lashes Mascara, Diamond Balm, and Glow Coco Hydrating Mist, among others. These are all multitaskers that can take you from an effortless everyday to sultry evening glam look."

Glam Bag x Huda recipients will receive a total of eight full-size products worth up to $550 for just $55. Five of the products are tailored to individual preferences via IPSY's proprietary machine learning technology, IPSY MATCH, and three can be chosen from a personalized assortment. The collection will include Huda's top selects from coveted brands such as Sunday Riley, Rare Beauty, R+CO among others, as well as bestsellers from Huda's own Huda Beauty, WISHFUL skincare and KAYALI.

"We're thrilled to collaborate with Huda on our fourth edition of Glam Bag X. She embodies self-confidence and mobilizes the beauty community through her authenticity and candor," says Emine ErSelcuk, SVP of Merchandising at IPSY. "She is an inspirational entrepreneur, artist, and mother who has made a tremendous impact on the beauty industry with one of the first, truly community-led brands, and we are honored to be able to bring her vision to life through Glam Bag X."

Glam Bag X is currently available as a quarterly upgrade for Glam Bag and Glam Bag Plus members and ships every three months. The full Glam Bag X Huda collection drops in November and members can reserve their spots for this limited-edition run at ipsy.com/glambagx.

About IPSY

IPSY, a BFA Industries brand, is a personalized beauty subscription that inspires self-expression and strives to make beauty more inclusive and welcoming to all. IPSY delivers customized Glam Bags leveraging IPSY Match, a proprietary machine learning technology that analyzes hundreds of attributes to delight each member with beauty products fit for their lifestyle. With an avid beauty community and more than 200 million product reviews IPSY has created the ultimate beauty discovery platform.

About Huda Beauty

Launched by award-winning beauty blogger Huda Kattan in 2013, Huda Beauty is one of the world's fastest-growing beauty brands. Beginning as a blog in 2010, Huda Beauty has fast become the number 1 Beauty Instagram account in the world with over 49 million followers and is currently ranked the 66th most followed account on Instagram. Huda launched Huda Beauty into Sephora in the Dubai Mall in 2013 with a collection of false eyelashes and has since expanded the range to include a vast array of lip, eye and complexion products. The brand has since had several record-breaking launches globally, with products now available worldwide on hudabeauty.com as well as retailers including, Sephora, Sephora in JC Penney, Harrods, Selfridges, and Cult Beauty. The brand continues to strengthen its presence in existing and new markets around the world.

About Huda Kattan

Named one of the 25 Most Influential People on the Internet by TIME Magazine and Digital Innovator of the Year by Women's Wear Daily, Huda Kattan is Founder and CEO of Huda Beauty, one of the fastest-growing beauty brands worldwide. She is an entrepreneur, internationally recognized beauty authority, Hollywood-trained makeup artist and content creator. A lifelong passion for beauty led Huda to enroll at a prestigious makeup training school in Los Angeles, cultivating a roster of clientele including A-list celebrities and several royal families across the Middle East. Soon after, Huda set up her beauty blog HudaBeauty.com and later launched a YouTube channel and an Instagram account by the same name.

Huda's one-of-a-kind beauty tutorials quickly saw her become an industry heavyweight, pioneering beauty trends at every step. Today, her Instagram account is the most followed beauty brand on Instagram with nearly 49 million followers while her YouTube channel has garnered over 4.15 million subscribers. Guided by her expertise and keen eye-for-detail, Huda founded her eponymous cosmetics brand Huda Beauty in 2013. With support from sisters Alya, Mona and her Husband Chris Huda Beauty launched false eyelashes into Sephora in the Dubai Mall, making eyelash application part of a mainstream beauty ritual. The launch immediately shattered records in the Middle East and soon after in the United States.

