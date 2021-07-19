IPSY Introduces The Next 10 Challenge

IPSY is honoring its past in a full-circle moment while paving a way forward to the next 10 years and beyond. "We are so excited to roll out The Next 10 Challenge" says Lani Kuramoto, VP Marketing of IPSY. "Creators have been integral to IPSY from the very beginning, and we have continued to pave the way as a creator-led brand, building a passionate community of millions of beauty enthusiasts around the world. With this challenge, we wanted to leverage our platform to give the creators exposure and visibility, and to empower our community to play an active role in selecting the creators that will serve them educational and inspirational content next year—and beyond."

IPSY is accepting submissions to its initial casting call through July 30th, after which the top 20 entrants will be selected by a brand panel. The 20 semi-finalists will then compete in four social challenges hosted by Tabria Majors and Christen Dominique in August and September. The top 10 finalists will be selected by the IPSY's expansive community on IPSY's social media channels and are selected based on creativity and social media engagement.

"It is such an honor to be named as a co-host of The Next 10 Challenge," says Tabria Majors, plus-size model, entrepreneur, and creator. "I have always used my platform to try and help people feel more confident in their own skin, so partnering with IPSY on this challenge and helping them identify and elevate up-and-coming talent was a no brainer. This is a unique opportunity to help other creators who share the same ethos to break through the clutter and receive much-deserved recognition from a brand like IPSY, and to help welcome them into their passionate community."

To learn more, visit ipsy.com/TheNext10 and @IPSY.

