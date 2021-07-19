IPSY Introduces The Next 10 Challenge
Jul 19, 2021, 09:00 ET
SAN MATEO, Calif., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IPSY, a BFA (Beauty For All) Industries brand, announced The Next 10, a social media challenge to discover the next generation of creators who are breaking barriers, dismantling beauty norms, and inspiring self-expression. When IPSY launched 10 years ago, the goal was to create a community that inspired everyone to express their unique beauty. Through the help of thousands of creators over the past decade, the brand has created an inclusive community that welcomes all walks of life. To kick start its tenth anniversary, IPSY will anoint "The Next 10" Creators with paid creator contracts and fully expensed trips to New York City, where they will be spotlighted at its celebratory IPSY Live flagship event in October where one grand prize winner will be awarded an additional $30,000 cash bonus.
IPSY is honoring its past in a full-circle moment while paving a way forward to the next 10 years and beyond. "We are so excited to roll out The Next 10 Challenge" says Lani Kuramoto, VP Marketing of IPSY. "Creators have been integral to IPSY from the very beginning, and we have continued to pave the way as a creator-led brand, building a passionate community of millions of beauty enthusiasts around the world. With this challenge, we wanted to leverage our platform to give the creators exposure and visibility, and to empower our community to play an active role in selecting the creators that will serve them educational and inspirational content next year—and beyond."
IPSY is accepting submissions to its initial casting call through July 30th, after which the top 20 entrants will be selected by a brand panel. The 20 semi-finalists will then compete in four social challenges hosted by Tabria Majors and Christen Dominique in August and September. The top 10 finalists will be selected by the IPSY's expansive community on IPSY's social media channels and are selected based on creativity and social media engagement.
"It is such an honor to be named as a co-host of The Next 10 Challenge," says Tabria Majors, plus-size model, entrepreneur, and creator. "I have always used my platform to try and help people feel more confident in their own skin, so partnering with IPSY on this challenge and helping them identify and elevate up-and-coming talent was a no brainer. This is a unique opportunity to help other creators who share the same ethos to break through the clutter and receive much-deserved recognition from a brand like IPSY, and to help welcome them into their passionate community."
About IPSY
IPSY, a BFA Industries brand, is a personalized beauty subscription that inspires self-expression and strives to make beauty more inclusive and welcoming to all. IPSY delivers customized Glam Bags leveraging IPSY Match, a proprietary machine learning technology that analyzes hundreds of attributes to delight each member with beauty products fit for their lifestyle. With an avid beauty community and more than 200 million product reviews, IPSY has created the ultimate beauty discovery platform. Learn more at: ipsy.com.
About BFA Industries
BFA (Beauty for All) Industries inspires everyone to express themselves, making beauty accessible for all. Through product innovation, machine learning technology, and a community-first mindset, we democratize beauty by delivering not only personalized experiences, but a feeling of authentic self-expression. We're home to the largest beauty subscription brands in the world: IPSY and BoxyCharm, as well as brand incubator, Madeby Collective, and personal care brand, Refreshments. A community of 30 million strong and growing, we give individuals the tools to make their mark on the world. Learn more at: bfaindustries.com.
