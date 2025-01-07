IPSY Joins Forces With Gabrielle Union to Celebrate Black History Month

For the first time ever, the Flawless by Gabrielle Union founder curates an IPSY Icon Box with her go-to beauty products and tips for staying happy, confident, and true to yourself everyday

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IPSY, the world's largest beauty subscription that delivers monthly drops of the greatest beauty discoveries, is thrilled to announce Gabrielle Union as the curator of its February Icon Box. Featuring makeup, skin, and hair products, Icon Box by Gabrielle Union is designed to reflect the star's belief that beauty is a journey of self-expression and invites users to explore their unique layers with unapologetic confidence.

Available starting February 1st, Icon Box by Gabrielle Union will feature coveted brands, such as LYS Beauty, Kosas, Elemis, and Benefit Cosmetics, along with Union's own brand Flawless by Gabrielle Union. Also included will be tips for how Union uses beauty as a way to constantly redefine her most happy, confident, and truest self every day.

"Collaborating with IPSY on the Icon Box and being part of its Black History Month social content has been such a meaningful experience for me," said Gabrielle Union. "As a Black female founder, it's important to me to find ways to highlight the joy found in self-expression and vibrancy found in the Black experience. Through this collaboration, I hope I can empower everyone to hold space for the many versions of themselves and help them find the looks that celebrate each one."

In addition to curating the February Icon Box, Union will also serve as the narrator in IPSY's upcoming Black History Month social campaign, entitled "Black Joy Is Beautiful." The short film, which champions the art of embracing, loving, and expressing your authentic self, will also be released at the start of February.

"As the founder of Flawless by Gabrielle Union, an actress, wife, mother, and activist, Union is constantly refining and evolving her look to show up as her most-authentic self in all her roles," said Kristy Westrup, Chief Merchandising Officer at IPSY. "This authenticity is something we know inspires our community, which makes her partnership with IPSY a true collaboration in both spirit and execution."

Amplifying the Black Joy Is Beautiful social campaign, IPSY will spotlight inspiring stories, content, and products across its platforms, elevating the beauty and resilience of the Black community throughout Black History Month. In addition, IPSY's February Limited Edition Mystery Bags are designed by students from Project Level, a Bay Area non-profit program that nurtures the creative needs of at-risk and underserved youth, and feature two distinct designs inspired by an ode to hair.

"During the month of February, IPSY will also provide our members with exclusive access to Black-owned brands, including Fenty Beauty, Briogeo, Danessa Myricks, Pat McGrath Labs, and Buttah Skin, via our online IPSY Shop," adds Westrup.

Fans and beauty enthusiasts are encouraged to sign up for an IPSY subscription to secure their February Icon Box. The Icon Box is a quarterly upgrade available exclusively to IPSY Glam Bag and BoxyCharm subscribers, offering eight premium beauty products valued at up to $350 for just $65.

For more information about IPSY and its subscription options, please visit www.ipsy.com . For updates and news around the February Icon Box and IPSY's Black History Month campaign, be sure to check out the brand's socials @IPSY during the month of February.

ABOUT IPSY

As the world's largest beauty subscription, IPSY delivers monthly drops of the greatest beauty discoveries and curated community favorites just for you. Uniting over 20 million hyper-engaged fans to a network of established and emerging brands, creators, and experts, IPSY is the only place that curates endless beauty finds to discover what's right for you. Whether you're a beauty enthusiast or just starting your journey, IPSY lets you experiment, evolve, and find new ways to express yourself with every box.

ABOUT GABRIELLE UNION

Gabrielle Union is an actress, producer, activist, and best-selling author. She executive produced the hit romantic comedy THE IDEA OF YOU, which was the number one most watched Amazon original film on Prime Video in 2024. Next up Union will be seen starring in RIFF RAFF opposite Bill Murray and Jennifer Coolidge and recently wrapped production on the horror film CASKET GIRLS. She also starred in and executive produced THE PERFECT FIND on Netflix, earning an NAACP Image Award nomination. Union has authored multiple New York Times best-selling books, including We're Going to Need More Wine and You Got Anything Stronger? She launched the haircare line Flawless by Gabrielle Union for textured hair, co-founded Proudly, a baby care brand focused on the needs of children with melanated skin, and co-founded Bitsy's, a healthy children's snack company. She is a strong advocate for inclusion, accessibility, and diversity in entertainment and beyond.

