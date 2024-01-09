IPSY Names GXVE Beauty Visionary Gwen Stefani as Next Icon Box Curator

The Multi-Hyphenate Joins Forces with IPSY for an Exclusive Collection

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IPSY, the world's largest beauty membership, announced today the launch of Icon Box by Gwen Stefani. The chart-topper's exclusive Icon Box celebrates everything that defines her—from her Orange County roots to her early days as a mall makeup artist when she first discovered her lifelong passion for self-expression and all things beauty.

Icon Box By Gwen Stefani

No one understands the transformative power of makeup better than Gwen. Through her ever-evolving style, her makeup brand GXVE Beauty , and her Icon Box, the trendsetter is showing you how to amplify all the parts of yourself that deserve to shine with confidence.

"Before music there was makeup. I've been into beauty since I was a little girl and I was always fascinated by Old Hollywood glam," said Gwen. "Having my own beauty brand is a dream come true and I can't wait to see the looks the IPSY Community creates with my Icon Box."

Available by subscription only, Icon Box by IPSY is a quarterly upgrade offered exclusively to Glam Bag by IPSY and BoxyCharm by IPSY members. Each Icon Box is curated by the biggest names and brands in beauty such as Patrick Ta, Khloe Kardashian, Alicia Keys, Becky G, Anastasia Beverly Hills, Vanessa Hudgens, and most recently Pat McGrath. A limited-edition quarterly treat, each celeb-curated collection will include insider access to eight uber-coveted products worth up to $350 for just $60. The Gwen Stefani curated collection will feature her best-loved products from exciting brands like Charlotte Tilbury, Drunk Elephant, and her very own GXVE Beauty.

Of the eight products in the box, five are hand-selected by Gwen and three are chosen by the member from an assortment personalized by IPSY's curators, who tailor to individual preferences using their expertise and proprietary AI technology. This curated experience gives makeup enthusiasts and Gwen Stefani fans an unmatched level of choice and control over the products they will receive and discover.

"We are so excited to collaborate with Gwen for the fourth edition of the IPSY Icon Box program," said Kristy Westrup, Chief Merchandising Officer at IPSY. "Gwen is an incredible multi-talented force—a global music icon, beauty brand founder, and mother—and we are thrilled she is taking IPSY members along for the ride with her Icon Box."

The Icon Box curated by Gwen Stefani drops on February 1st, and members can reserve their spots for this limited-edition run at IPSY.com

ABOUT IPSY:

IPSY is the beauty industry's most powerful marketing platform, uniting brands, creators, and hyper-engaged consumers with unprecedented access to each other through the world's largest beauty membership. Home to sample-size beauty subscription Glam Bag, full-size beauty subscription BoxyCharm, celeb-curated collection Icon Box, and clean, sustainable personal care subscription Refreshments, IPSY boasts an avid beauty community of 20 million fans and 200 million product reviews.

