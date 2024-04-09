IPSY Unveils Patrick Starrr as Its Newest Icon Box Curator

The ONE/SIZE Founder Teams Up with IPSY for the Ultimate Glam Collection

LOS ANGELES, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IPSY , the world's largest beauty membership, announced today that legendary beauty creator and brand founder Patrick Starrr will be curating May's Icon Box. Leveraging more than a decade of expertise in the beauty industry, Icon Box by Patrick Starrr is curated with Starrr's handpicked products, empowering Ipsters to master their own flawless look effortlessly.

IPSY x Patrick Starrr

"Growing up, I was so intrigued with the idea of transformation, but I thought I wasn't allowed to wear makeup," says Starrr. "Once I realized that you are in control of your body and beauty, it was game over! I grew up with amazing drag queens, like Roxxy Andrews and Angelica Sanchez, who really inspired my glam. I learned from them that glam is for everyone. They embodied glamour in the most maximalist way. When the stage lights would turn on and the music started playing, it was magic. I literally fell in love and told myself, 'I want to be that GWORL.'"

Starrr champions inclusivity in beauty, a philosophy that IPSY shares. His Icon Box collection, showcasing products from his own brand ONE/SIZE along with many others, celebrates this belief. "I'm advocating for myself and the unseen and unheard," Starrr asserts. "It's about being able to define yourself on your own terms." Reflecting on the brands featured in his Icon Box, Starrr notes: "Their decision to be part of this journey speaks volumes. Together, we're fostering inclusivity, raising awareness, and celebrating individuality—and that's something truly remarkable."

IPSY's Icon Box is a quarterly upgrade offered exclusively to Glam Bag and BoxyCharm by IPSY subscribers. Each Icon Box is curated by the biggest names and brands in beauty, such as Patrick Ta, Khloé Kardashian, Alicia Keys, Anastasia Beverly Hills, Vanessa Hudgens, Pat McGrath, and most recently Gwen Stefani. A limited-edition quarterly treat, each celeb-curated collection will include insider access to eight uber-coveted products worth up to $350 for just $60. Icon Box by Patrick Starrr will feature exciting brands, like FENTY SKIN, BENEFIT COSMETICS, KOSAS, and of course ONE/SIZE.

Of the eight products in the Icon Box, five are hand-selected by Starrr, and three are chosen by members from an assortment personalized by IPSY, who tailor to individual preferences using their expertise and proprietary AI technology. This curated experience gives beauty enthusiasts and Patrick Starrr fans an unmatched level of choice and control over the products they will receive and discover.

"Patrick's spectacular creativity and commitment to individuality made him the obvious choice as our new Icon Box curator," says Kristy Westrup, Chief Merchandising Officer at IPSY. "Patrick is beloved by the IPSY community and his outlook on beauty perfectly aligns with our brand mission to inspire everyone to embrace their unique beauty."

The Icon Box by Patrick Starrr drops on May 1st. IPSY subscribers can reserve their spots for this limited-edition run at IPSY.com

ABOUT IPSY:

IPSY is the beauty industry's most powerful marketing platform, uniting brands, creators, and hyper-engaged consumers with unprecedented access to each other through the world's largest beauty membership. Home to sample-size beauty subscription Glam Bag, full-size beauty subscription BoxyCharm, celeb-curated collection Icon Box, and clean, sustainable personal care subscription Refreshments, IPSY boasts an avid beauty community of 20 million fans and 200 million product reviews.

ABOUT PATRICK STARRR:

Patrick Simondac, known professionally as Patrick Starrr, is a celebrity makeup artist, digital icon, beauty guru and licensed esthetician. Patrick began his career as a professional photographer in Orlando, FL. After mastering the art of photoshopping his clients' photos, his interest in learning how to apply makeup grew, and he soon became a self-taught professional makeup artist, working with renowned celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, Katy Perry, and Naomi Campbell. In 2013, Patrick launched his, now hugely successful, YouTube channel. Patrick's total social media following is 14M and continues to grow. In 2020, Patrick also unveiled his very own beauty brand ONE/SIZE which continues to grow at an exponential rate as a high-performing brand in Sephora, beloved by consumers and makeup artists alike. ONE/SIZE redefines beauty standards by representing every brand of beauty and elevating the voices of the unheard. Also, Patrick has won several awards for his YouTube channel such as The Streamys, The Shorty Awards, and Webby Awards. Patrick is an active member of GLAAD (Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation) and works with other LGBTQ-related charities and initiatives.

SOURCE IPSY