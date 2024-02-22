IPv4.Global Recognized with Gold Merit Award

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IPv4.Global, the world's largest, most-trusted and transparent IPv4 marketplace, today announced it was named a Gold Merit Award winner for Business Services in the Merit Awards for Telecom.

The Merit Awards is an independent awards program that recognizes global industries and the market they serve. The Merit Awards for Telecom were judged based on submissions that represent the best in current and next-generation telecom, wireless and mobile solutions.

IPv4.Global was recognized as a Gold winner in the Business Services category for its exceptional growth coupled with the development of a first-of-its-kind digital IP address audit tool, ReView. Developed by IPv4.Global in collaboration with 6connect, ReView provides users with an audit report of the utilization of their addresses, revealing inefficiencies such as unused IPv4 address blocks. Surplus blocks can be monetized for additional revenue or redeployed for growth to avoid purchases. Beyond improving network visibility, ReView enables faster IP address block segmentation and streamlines network expansion.

"This continued industry recognition speaks volumes for IPv4.Global's unmatched growth and transparency in the market," said Lee Howard, Senior Vice President of IPv4.Global. "We continue to innovate and expand our offerings to bring a more consultative approach to what was once a purely transactional industry."

IPv4.Global's transparent, online marketplace has become the definitive industry benchmark for IPv4 transactions and transfers. IPv4.Global offers multiple solutions designed to meet the unique needs of IPv4 buyers and sellers of every size. A division of Hilco Global, the company is the only IPv4 marketplace backed by a large financial organization which affords financial flexibility for buyers and sellers.

"We are thrilled to congratulate the winners of the Merit Awards for Telecom and Wireless. Their outstanding achievements underscore their dedication to innovation and excellence in an ever-evolving industry," said Marie Zander, executive director for Merit Awards. "These winners are driving advancements that shape the future of telecommunications. Their vision, creativity, and commitment to excellence set the standard for the entire sector."

Designed to recognize the efforts put forth by global industries and the markets they serve, the Merit Awards acknowledge companies that have contributed to the continued growth of the market.

About IPv4.Global

IPv4.Global, a division of Hilco Streambank, is the most trusted IPv4 marketplace in the world. We operate the only transparent, public marketplace to ensure our buyers and sellers get the most value for their transactions. Our multi-tiered platform, backed by the most experienced team of transfer analysts, facilitates transactions of varying IPv4 block sizes, ranging from small public to large private transactions. IPv4.Global provides credible, transparent services to our buyers and sellers, making it the most trusted marketplace worldwide. For more information, please visit https://ipv4.global/

