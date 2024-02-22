IPv4.Global Recognized with Gold Merit Award

News provided by

IPv4.Global

22 Feb, 2024, 08:00 ET

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IPv4.Global, the world's largest, most-trusted and transparent IPv4 marketplace, today announced it was named a Gold Merit Award winner for Business Services in the Merit Awards for Telecom.

The Merit Awards is an independent awards program that recognizes global industries and the market they serve. The Merit Awards for Telecom were judged based on submissions that represent the best in current and next-generation telecom, wireless and mobile solutions.

IPv4.Global was recognized as a Gold winner in the Business Services category for its exceptional growth coupled with the development of a first-of-its-kind digital IP address audit tool, ReView. Developed by IPv4.Global in collaboration with 6connect, ReView provides users with an audit report of the utilization of their addresses, revealing inefficiencies such as unused IPv4 address blocks. Surplus blocks can be monetized for additional revenue or redeployed for growth to avoid purchases. Beyond improving network visibility, ReView enables faster IP address block segmentation and streamlines network expansion.

"This continued industry recognition speaks volumes for IPv4.Global's unmatched growth and transparency in the market," said Lee Howard, Senior Vice President of IPv4.Global. "We continue to innovate and expand our offerings to bring a more consultative approach to what was once a purely transactional industry."

IPv4.Global's transparent, online marketplace has become the definitive industry benchmark for IPv4 transactions and transfers. IPv4.Global offers multiple solutions designed to meet the unique needs of IPv4 buyers and sellers of every size. A division of Hilco Global, the company is the only IPv4 marketplace backed by a large financial organization which affords financial flexibility for buyers and sellers.

"We are thrilled to congratulate the winners of the Merit Awards for Telecom and Wireless. Their outstanding achievements underscore their dedication to innovation and excellence in an ever-evolving industry," said Marie Zander, executive director for Merit Awards. "These winners are driving advancements that shape the future of telecommunications. Their vision, creativity, and commitment to excellence set the standard for the entire sector."

Designed to recognize the efforts put forth by global industries and the markets they serve, the Merit Awards acknowledge companies that have contributed to the continued growth of the market.

About IPv4.Global
IPv4.Global, a division of Hilco Streambank, is the most trusted IPv4 marketplace in the world. We operate the only transparent, public marketplace to ensure our buyers and sellers get the most value for their transactions. Our multi-tiered platform, backed by the most experienced team of transfer analysts, facilitates transactions of varying IPv4 block sizes, ranging from small public to large private transactions. IPv4.Global provides credible, transparent services to our buyers and sellers, making it the most trusted marketplace worldwide. For more information, please visit https://ipv4.global/ 

SOURCE IPv4.Global

Also from this source

IPv4.Global Demonstrates Higher Education Leadership at EDUCAUSE

IPv4.Global Demonstrates Higher Education Leadership at EDUCAUSE

IPv4.Global, the world's largest, most-trusted and transparent IPv4 marketplace, today announced its planned activity to demonstrate its higher...
IPv4.Global Recognized with Silver Globee Award

IPv4.Global Recognized with Silver Globee Award

IPv4.Global, the world's largest, most-trusted and transparent IPv4 marketplace, today announced it was awarded a Silver Globee for Fastest Growing...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.