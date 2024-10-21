IQAir launches free media air quality dashboard

GOLDACH, Switzerland, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IQAir, a Swiss air quality technology company, is announcing the launch of an editorial dashboard offering free access to real-time air quality data for media use.

The dashboard supplies real-time, air quality data from over 80,000 worldwide sensors in nearly 10,000 cities around the world. It provides the media free access to real-time AQI (US scale), PM2.5 concentrations, and temperature and humidity, as well as a 3-day air quality forecast, all of which can be delivered through an API. Press will have the ability to customize their dashboard and receive data from any cities where IQAir monitors air quality.

"By making our air quality data available to journalists, IQAir is demonstrating its commitment to providing real-time air quality data to the public," states Frank Hammes, Global CEO, IQAir. "Knowledge is power and with media now having access to the world's largest air quality monitoring network, more people will be able to make good choices when it comes to public health and the air we breathe."

Reporting real-time air quality and forecasts is one of the most effective ways to protect the public from pollution exposure—by knowing when local air will be healthy or unhealthy, people can plan activities accordingly to make the most of clean outdoor air and take precautions or plan indoor activities when pollution will be high.

For press who would like to access free, real-time air quality data from IQAir's air monitoring network, the world's largest, please submit requests here: https://www.iqair.com/us/media-contact.

ABOUT IQAir:

IQAir is a Swiss technology company that empowers individuals, organizations, and governments to improve air quality through information, collaboration, and intervention.

