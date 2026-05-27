IQAX Surpasses One Million Electronic Bills of Lading, Laying the Digital Foundation for Global Trade

Working with leading carriers, IQAX is driving the systemic adoption of eBLs, helping to unlock faster, more reliable digital trade experiences globally.

HONG KONG, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IQAX, the Hong Kong-based digital trade intelligence company, announced today that it has processed over one million electronic Bills of Lading (eBLs) transactions—a 250% surge over the past 18 months—marking one of the fastest adoption trajectories for eBLs globally and a significant step forward in the industry's transition toward fully digital, paperless trade.

For years, progress toward digital trade has been constrained by competing standards, siloed implementations, and jurisdictional complexities. IQAX's latest milestone reflects a broader shift underway across global shipping.

Through close collaboration with carriers and ecosystem partners, IQAX is helping remove structural, operational and onboarding barriers to adoption. This enables eBLs to scale across entire networks rather than remain confined to fragmented pilots, in line with the industry's commitment to achieve 100% eBL adoption by 2030.

As adoption grows, the benefits are increasingly clear. eBLs reduce document transfer times from days to minutes, streamline operations by removing manual handling, and improve resilience through greater visibility and fewer points of failure, while supporting sustainability goals by eliminating millions of paper documents from global trade flows.

Embracing interoperability, IQAX's eBL is the only solution of its kind aligned with all major international standards, including DCSA, BIMCO and the recently released ISO 5909. This alignment ensures eBLs can scale without friction across systems and borders, supporting a more connected and efficient global trade environment.

By integrating eBLs into carrier workflows and flexible commercial models that minimise cost and complexity for end users, IQAX is accelerating adoption while laying a durable digital foundation for global trade.

"More than volume, surpassing one million eBLs reflects trust and a broader shift in how global trade is conducted," says George Guo, CEO of IQAX. "By working with carriers to scale adoption across their networks, we are helping to make digital trade practical at an industry level, not as an alternative, but as a new baseline for how global trade operates."

Trusted by leading carriers and partners, IQAX supports over 100+ economies covered and 40,000 customers across the supply chain. Its trade intelligence platform underpins this innovation, accelerating integration for carriers, NVOCCs, and forwarders, whilst supporting the industry's wider push for full eBL adoption by 2030. Beyond efficiency and cost savings, the move promises significant sustainability benefits by removing millions of paper documents from global supply chains.

About IQAX

IQAX is a digital trade intelligence company powering critical decisions across global supply chains. We help businesses act faster, build resilience and become more sustainable, by solving their most complex challenges. From IQAX eBL to digital twin, our solutions embed our deep industry expertise with a proprietary frontier technology stack incorporating IoT, blockchain, and AI. Our enterprise-grade solutions prioritise security, integration and interoperability, helping customers accelerate digital transformation. IQAX works with leading shipping lines, logistics providers, corporates, and financial institutions worldwide.

www.iqax.com

SOURCE IQAX Limited