iQIYI International Releases First Half of 2026 Global Trending Content: Chinese Dramas and Micro Dramas Power Dual-Engine Global Growth

BEIJING, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 9, iQIYI, China's leading online entertainment platform, released its Global Trending Content for the first half of 2026, recording a 130% year-on-year surge in total viewership across its international platform.

This robust growth is driven by the "long + short" strategy, with premium long-form Chinese dramas and micro dramas serving as the dual engines of overseas expansion. Localization has been equally critical: subtitles across 13 languages, high-quality dubbing, and on-the-ground fan engagement events have deepened audience engagement across key markets. A rich mix of Asian productions from Thailand, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, and beyond has broadened the platform's appeal further, cementing iQIYI International's position as the destination for global audiences seeking diverse Asian popular culture.

Launched in January, iQIYI International's Global Trending Content gives users and partners a clear view of what is gaining traction worldwide. The H1 2026 viewership data reveals distinct content preferences across key markets. Southeast Asia continues to show strong demand for premium Chinese dramas and localized content, while audiences in East Asia are increasingly drawn to fast-paced micro dramas. In the Middle East and Latin America, premium long-form dramas remain highly appealing, with localization continuing to play an important role in expanding audience reach.

What Topped the Charts in H1 2026

In H1 2026, all 10 titles in iQIYI International's top Chinese drama chart were iQIYI self-produced, spanning historical epics, contemporary romance, and coming-of-age narratives. Leading the pack, "Pursuit of Jade" ranked first across all content categories on the platform and has been the most-searched Chinese historical drama on Google globally since 2025, driven by its female-growth narrative and eastern aesthetic. Three titles from iQIYI International's 2025 annual top 10 Chinese dramas — "Fated Hearts," "The Best Thing," and "Speed and Love" — returned to the chart, reflecting the sustained long-tail appeal of premium content.

Micro dramas are fast becoming a primary entry point for international audiences discovering Chinese content. Their high emotional intensity, high-stakes conflict, and rapid pacing fit naturally into mobile-first, fragmented viewing habits. Contemporary romance, female empowerment, and class-reversal storylines dominate the top 10 micro dramas, with "Midnight Temptation" ranking as the top micro drama globally for its narrative of female growth and the pursuit of equal respect.

Beyond dramas, a broad slate of Asian animation, films, and variety shows continues to serve the full range of audience interests worldwide.

Meeting Audiences Where They Are

Through 13-language subtitling, localized dubbing, and the "iQIYI Starship Project" fan engagement initiative, iQIYI International is deepening its localization and presence, tailoring its approach to the distinct viewing preferences of each market.

In Southeast Asia, dubbing quality and offline fan engagement events are key drivers of viewership. In Thailand, seven Chinese dramas with Thai-language dubbing entered the local top 10. The "iQIYI Starship Project" has amplified this further, bringing cast members from popular titles to Thailand, Malaysia, and beyond for fan events that have directly boosted local viewership.

In East Asia, micro dramas now account for half of the top 10 trending titles in Japan and South Korea, where audiences show a strong appetite for fast-paced, high-density storytelling. In Latin America, expanded Spanish and Portuguese dubbing has opened Asian content to a significantly wider audience. In the Middle East, viewer preferences remain consistent, with realism and military-themed premium dramas continuing to lead, reflecting a taste for high-stakes, emotionally grounded narratives.

Looking ahead, iQIYI International is committed to becoming a home for beloved Asian content, delivering richer, more immersive content experiences that carry genuine emotional and cultural resonance for global audiences.

Contact: iQIYI Press, [email protected]

SOURCE iQIYI Inc.