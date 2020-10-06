iQIYI’s First Original Film “Let Life Be Beautiful” Released on October 5

Let Life Be Beautiful tells the story of Wang Xinyang, a teenager whose life is dramatically changed by an unexpected event. Facing an unknown future, Xinyang stays optimistic and strives to realize his dreams. Let Life Be Beautiful is a new type of coming-of-age film, exploring the energetic and bright side of youth rather than its pains while still maintaining a sense of realism.

The Film boasts a cast that includes Liu Mintao, an accomplished actress playing the mother (Lan Zhou), Rong Zishan, who has starred in famous dramas and films such as The Bad Kids and Mountains May Depart, as her son, and Tan Kai as the father (Wang Ye'an). The film is produced by Huang Zhiming, producer of The Left Ear, and directed by Lin Ziping, executive director of blockbuster Our Times.

iQIYI has a long history of producing high-quality coming-of-age dramas. The Company's first big success in the genre was With You, which was released in 2014, followed by a number of popular TV dramas including My Huckleberry Friends and Somewhere Only We Know. Leveraging its strength and depth of experience in this genre, iQIYI presents a fresh new take on the coming-of-age tale in Let Life Be Beautiful, telling a realistic, touching and engaging story.

iQIYI also continues to push the boundaries in other genres such as action, crime, and suspense, with multiple projects currently in production and slated for release soon. These include realistic dramas such as Hovering Blade, Underworld Crashed and The Invisible Guest (Chinese Version) ; films and shows focused on Chinese culture such as PING-PONG OF CHINA, Hello, Hero, Raid On The Lethal Zone, Hell Walker; films highlighting humanity such as Hachi and In Our Prime; as well as inspiring youth productions like The Apprentice of Mensa and The Big Band. iQIYI is committed to delivering fantastic and diverse content to users who can enjoy them in the comfort of their homes or at the cinema.

About iQIYI, Inc.

iQIYI, Inc. is an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China. Its corporate DNA combines creative talent with technology, fostering an environment for continuous innovation and the production of blockbuster content. iQIYI's platform features highly popular original content, as well as a comprehensive library of other professionally-produced content, partner-generated content and user generated content. The Company distinguishes itself in the online entertainment industry by its leading technology platform powered by advanced AI, big data analytics and other core proprietary technologies. iQIYI attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, live broadcasting, online games, IP licensing, online literature and e-commerce.

