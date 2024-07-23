IQM AND L2 RELEASE NEW VOTER DATA INSIGHTS TO INCLUDE NAMES IN AD REPORTS

For the first time new data insights will be provided for political advertisers to better activate voter audiences across programmatic buys

NEW YORK, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IQM , the global media buying platform empowering advertisers in the most regulated verticals to use and enhance their data to make better ad buying decisions, and L2 Data, the most trusted source for enhanced voter, consumer and modeled issue data today announced a new offering that enables advertisers to go beyond standard Voter ID targeting by providing insights mid- and post-campaign as to specifically which voters were reached and how they engaged with an advertiser's messing.

For the first time, this offering will provide a deeper look into the impact of Voter Level Data on digital advertising, so that advertisers can learn not only who their campaigns reached, by name, but also who engaged with the ad. Publicly available information associated with Voter IDs, such as voting history, party affiliation, and political donations and demographic information will be provided to make smarter buying decisions.

With the current political media buying ecosystem, it's critical that political agencies representing candidates, issues and advocacy campaigns reach the very niche audiences that they are targeting so that media dollars are being spent most effectively. There is an unprecedented demand to understand and reach voters in a better-tailored way to get their attention on a particular candidate or issue, and that's what this new solution achieves.

"L2's data file is the most comprehensive and up-to-date bipartisan data set in the industry. With the increasingly complicated buying landscape and political state we are in, we have been searching for a solution that provides our partners with a newly adapted offering," said Matthew Dybwad, SVP Head of Political at IQM. "With our Voter Level Data offering, we are now able to provide by name the actual voters your campaign reached - an invaluable capability."

IQM has successfully built the in-platform capability that matches advertiser data to voter IDs so that political advertisers can quickly and easily upload a list of voters that they want to target. With a match rate of more than 80%, IQM matches information to specific Voter IDs needed for targeting. With partnerships like L2, IQM is able to maintain an up-to-date taxonomy of Voter file data, making segment building based on voter ID more efficient at a lower cost than the alternative of using data onboarding partners.

"IQM has been the standout platform when it comes to political advertising solutions. We knew it was a no-brainer to engage with them on this new capability to better utilize L2's extensive data file across the sector," said Paul Westcott, Executive Vice President, Sales and Marketing at L2. "The industry needs a more in-depth understanding of its media buys and this solution is just that."

IQM, the leading industry-specific media buying and audience intelligence platform for political advertisers continues to stay at the forefront of advertising solutions. This new solution builds upon the capabilities IQM has already developed from the long-time L2 partnership.

For more information on how this offering will further improve the political buying space for advertisers, please visit IQM's Voter Level Data page.

About IQM

IQM is a global media buying platform that empowers advertisers in the most regulated verticals to use and enhance their data to make better ad buying decisions.

Our platform allows advertisers to construct precise audience segments that align seamlessly with their desired target audience base, using their own data, top-tier third-party data sources, and IQM's proprietary AI-driven audience intelligence engine. This leads to more accurate forecasting, budgeting and targeting, as well as delivering campaigns that perform better across screens and formats. For more information, visit www.iqm.com .

About L2

For over 50 years, L2 has set the industry standard for having the highest quality and most comprehensive voter and consumer file available. L2's 53 point hygiene and enhancement process remains unparalleled.

SOURCE IQM