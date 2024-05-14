IQM APPOINTS ANIL DOBHAL TO THE NEWLY CREATED POSITION OF HEAD OF HEALTHCARE

Industry Healthcare Veteran will Oversee the Company's Programmatic Marketing Strategy for the Vertical

NEW YORK, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IQM , the global media buying platform empowering advertisers in the most regulated verticals use and enhance their data to make better ad buying decisions, today announced that it has hired Anil Dobhal to the newly created role of Head of Healthcare for Product and Tech, joining the company's leadership team. Dobhal will be responsible for enhancing the healthcare product and platform and will be reporting to Sanjay Vaghela, Chief Technology Officer.

Anil Dobhal, Head of Healthcare, IQM

IQM, founded in 2014, as a political-first programmatic media buying platform,has evolved to work across a number of verticals, including healthcare, auto, retail and more. In his new position, Dobhal will work with the core product and technology teams to build a scalable healthcare focused DSP. Additionally, Dobhal will be tasked with expanding and improving IQM's 360-degree solution for healthcare advertising, which encompasses data, planning, targeting, optimization, reporting and insights.

"Anil is an expert in product and technology and has been a leader in this space for many years," said Kris Qiu, Chief Executive Officer, IQM. "His passion for helping startups scale and grow and his unmatched understanding of building products will propel IQM even further in the Healthcare space. We are thrilled that Anil is joining our team and look forward to many new innovations to come out of this particular sector."

Dobhal joins IQM from Doceree, a pharmaceutical advertising and healthcare marketing company, where he served as Chief Technology Officer. In that position, he led a team of more than 60 individuals in the product and engineering division, overseeing the company's end-to-end Ad Exchange system for Web, mobile Web, Android and iOS clients. Dobhal also served as AVP, Product and Engineering for Times Internet Limited, as well as Director of Data Engineering for Expedia.

"IQM has some incredibly exciting initiatives planned for the Healthcare space over the next several years and I knew I wanted to be a part of the team that was bringing them to life," said Dobhal. "The people and the culture that IQM employs felt like the perfect fit for me and I am confident that my experience and background, coupled with the incredible talent already in place will drive tremendous value and growth for IQM."

About IQM

IQM is a global media buying platform that empowers advertisers in the most regulated verticals to use and enhance their data to make better ad buying decisions.

Our platform allows advertisers to construct precise audience segments that align seamlessly with their desired target audience base, using their own data, top-tier third-party data sources, and IQM's proprietary AI-driven audience intelligence engine. This leads to more accurate forecasting, budgeting and targeting, as well as delivering campaigns that perform better across screens and formats. For more information, visit www.iqm.com .

