IQRUSH NAMED IN THE 2026 GARTNER MARKET GUIDE FOR ANSWER ENGINE VISIBILITY TOOLS

IQRush.ai Recognized as a Representative Vendor for Answer Engine Visibility

SEATTLE, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IQRush, the AI visibility measurement platform for generative search, today announced it was named a Representative Vendor in the 2026 Gartner Market Guide for Answer Engine Visibility Tools.

The Gartner Market Guide defines an emerging category of platforms that help organizations understand how their brands appear in large language model (LLM) powered search environments such as ChatGPT, Gemini and Perplexity. As generative AI becomes a common way to research products, marketing teams are increasingly focused on monitoring brand mentions, analyzing citations and improving how content surfaces in AI-generated answers.

"We're honored by this recognition," said Todd Paris, Co-founder and CEO of IQRush. "Generative search is probabilistic—visibility varies across models, queries and topics. Brands and agencies need stable measurement to identify what actually improves performance. IQRush is building that infrastructure, helping organizations measure visibility, test changes and predict content performance in AI-generated answers."

Key capabilities include:

Measurement: Brand visibility across major AI models

Brand visibility across major AI models Controlled answer engine testing: How AI-generated results stabilize and evolve across models, topics, industries and dayparts

How AI-generated results stabilize and evolve across models, topics, industries and dayparts Precision metrics: Citation and mention prevalence, plus industry and brand visibility indexes

Citation and mention prevalence, plus industry and brand visibility indexes Real-time content evaluation: Assessing how new or optimized content may influence AI-generated answers

Assessing how new or optimized content may influence AI-generated answers Predictive insights: Estimating the likelihood that content will be cited in AI-generated responses

Estimating the likelihood that content will be cited in AI-generated responses Ecommerce discovery tracking: Monitoring shopping and product discovery within AI-generated responses

Monitoring shopping and product discovery within AI-generated responses External data integration: Connecting Google Analytics, Search Console, Amazon Seller Central and similar platforms to interpret the business impact of AI visibility

For more information, visit www.iqrush.ai.

About IQRush

IQRush provides an AI visibility measurement platform that helps brands and agencies understand and improve how they appear in AI-generated answers across major AI search platforms, combining measurement, predictive insights and testing.

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SOURCE IQRush