IQST - IQSTEL Launches Its AI Services Globally for the Telecom and Technology Industry at MWC Barcelona 2026

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IQSTEL Inc. (NASDAQ: IQST) today announced that Reality Border, its AI Digital division, will exhibit at Mobile World Congress (MWC) Barcelona 2026, held March 2–5, 2026, at Fira Gran Via in Barcelona, Spain, alongside MWC Barcelona.

Following the initial commercial testing phase of its AI services—previously disclosed in the Company's shareholder letter issued on January 14, 2026—IQSTEL has validated the performance, scalability, and operational readiness of these solutions. Based on these results, the Company has decided to launch its AI services globally, making them available to telecom operators, enterprises, and channel partners worldwide.

Reality Border will be located at Hall 8.0 – Stand 8.0E41.8, where it will present live demonstrations of AIRWEB.ai and IQ2CALL.ai—two production-ready AI services designed to manage customer conversations across web chat and phone calls, with intelligent routing and seamless escalation to human agents when required.

MWC Barcelona is one of the world's largest annual gatherings in the connectivity industry, attracting more than 109,000 attendees and over 2,900 exhibitors, sponsors, and partners from 200+ countries and territories. For IQSTEL, the event represents a key opportunity to deepen relationships with global telecom operators, enterprises, and system integrators actively deploying AI at scale.

Our presence underscores IQSTEL's focus on production-ready AI, built to integrate securely into existing telecom and enterprise environments.

"We have already begun a roadshow with our largest and most strategic customers to present our AI products and demonstrate our technological capabilities," said Leandro Iglesias, CEO of IQSTEL. "The reception has been very positive, and we have already generated business leads and identified potential partnerships that we plan to disclose once they materialize. We are extremely optimistic about our AI developments—IQSTEL is rapidly becoming a reference point for AI services in the international telecom arena."

AI Products in Market: AIRWEB, IQ2Call, and AI-Powered Contact Center Services

a) www.AIRWEB.ai

AIRWEB is a 24/7 AI assistant for customer engagement across web and phone, supporting multilingual, voice-interactive use cases. It is designed for rapid deployment by enterprises and service providers, offering both free-entry plans and scalable paid subscriptions. AIRWEB enables companies to automate customer interactions while maintaining a consistent, high-quality user experience across digital and voice channels.

b) www.IQ2Call.ai

IQ2Call is an AI-first call center solution, designed to eliminate wait times through auto-scaling AI agents, with seamless escalation to human operators when required. The service is offered in:

Full AI service models,

Hybrid AI-human configurations, and

Predominantly human models enhanced by AI,

allowing enterprises to optimize cost efficiency, service quality, and scalability based on their operational needs.

c) AI-Powered Contact Center Services

In addition to standalone AI products, IQSTEL already operates a fully integrated, AI-powered contact center service, leveraging the same proprietary AI platform and telecom infrastructure. This service is specifically designed for enterprises seeking an end-to-end solution, combining AI automation, human agents, telecom connectivity, and security under a single operational framework.

This offering is currently available through:

www.contactcenter.iqstel.com

The contact center vertical represents a concrete, revenue-generating application of our AI strategy, demonstrating how AI can be deployed today to reduce wait times, lower cost-to-serve, and improve customer satisfaction at scale.

Security-by-Design: A Critical Differentiator

A defining element of IQSTEL's AI strategy is security by design. Reality Border's AI agents are protected by Cycurion ARx, providing:

Reverse-proxy shielding

Web application and API firewalling

Bot defense and behavioral analysis

Threat intelligence integrated at the agent boundary

This security-first approach enables enterprises to deploy AI agents within clearly defined trust boundaries, a requirement that is increasingly critical for regulated industries and telecom environments.

Meeting Information

Dates: March 2–5, 2026

March 2–5, 2026 Venue: Fira Gran Via, Barcelona

Fira Gran Via, Barcelona Location: Hall 8.0

Hall 8.0 Stand: 8.0E41.8

8.0E41.8 Contact: [email protected]

IQSTEL Inc. (NASDAQ: IQST) is a Global Connectivity, AI, and Digital Corporation providing advanced solutions across Telecom, High-Tech Telecom Services, Fintech, AI-Powered Telecom Platforms, and Cybersecurity. With operations in 21 countries and a team of 100 employees, IQSTEL serves a broad global customer base with high-value, high-margin services. Backed by a strong and scalable business platform, the company is forecasting $340 million in revenue for FY-2025, reinforcing its trajectory toward becoming a $1 billion tech-driven enterprise by 2027.

Safe Harbor Statement: Statements in this news release may be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions, or any other information relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend", "could" and similar expressions, as they relate to the company or its management, identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about our business based partly on assumptions made by management. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: our ability to successfully market our products and services; our continued ability to pay operating costs and ability to meet demand for our products and services; the amount and nature of competition from other telecom products and services; the effects of changes in the cybersecurity and telecom markets; our ability to successfully develop new products and services; our ability to complete complementary acquisitions and dispositions that benefit our company; our success establishing and maintaining collaborative, strategic alliance agreements with our industry partners; our ability to comply with applicable regulations; our ability to secure capital when needed; and the other risks and uncertainties described in our prior filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may and are likely to differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release, and IQSTEL Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release.

