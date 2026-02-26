iQuanti Earns 2026 Great Place To Work Certification™ for US

At iQuanti, continuous improvement isn't just encouraged, employees are given the tools, freedom, and opportunity to grow, driving better outcomes for clients.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- iQuanti is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work® for the second time. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at iQuanti, highlighting a workplace culture built on mutual respect, trust, and genuine care for one another.

According to the certification survey, 82% of iQuanti US employees said management trusts people to do a good job without watching over their shoulders, while 81% said they are made to feel welcome when joining the company. The results paint a picture of an organization where collaboration thrives, there is psychological safety, and individuals feel valued from the start, making them willing to give extra to get the job done and creating pride in what we accomplish together.

"Our success has always been rooted in the strength of our people and the culture they've built," said Arnab Sen, CEO of iQuanti. "We believe in thriving together – we grow when we empower each other to lead and succeed. This recognition validates that our employees experience what we strive to create: a workplace built on respect, collaboration, and trust, where everyone has the opportunity to thrive both professionally and personally."

What sets iQuanti apart is a culture where respect and care for each other aren't just corporate ideals, they're daily realities. Employees consistently report that their colleagues are approachable, supportive, and genuinely invested in each other's success. This environment of mutual respect and psychological safety creates a workplace where people feel comfortable bringing their authentic selves to work, leading to stronger collaboration and more innovative solutions for clients.

"The survey results speak volumes about the trust and camaraderie that define iQuanti," said Ashish Goyal, VP of Human Resources at iQuanti. "When our employees can count on people to cooperate and feel a sense of pride in what they accomplish, it tells us we've created an environment where people don't just work together but they genuinely support and elevate one another."

About iQuanti

iQuanti is a digital marketing and analytics firm that partners with leading global brands to drive customer acquisition and sustainable growth through AI-powered strategies, advanced data science, and deep industry expertise. The company delivers comprehensive solutions across four key areas: Performance Marketing, Creative Design & Experience Optimization, Marketing Analytics, and Marketing Technology Optimization – and operates globally across North America, EMEA, and LATAM markets. iQuanti has earned a place in the Inc. 5000 list ten times, was recognized in the inaugural AdWeek 100: Fastest Growing Agencies and the Fast 50 Asian American Businesses lists, and is named in The Search Engine Optimization Solutions Landscape, Q1 2025 Report, an overview of notable vendors in the SEO space published by Forrester.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

