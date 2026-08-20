iQuanti Named to the Inc. 5000 for the Eleventh Time

The growth marketing innovator is once again recognized among America's fastest-growing private companies, earning a place among the country's most successful independent businesses.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- iQuanti, a leading AI-native growth marketing company, has been recognized for the eleventh time on the Inc. 5000, the definitive ranking of America's fastest-growing private companies.

iQuanti made the Inc 5000 List!

Founded in 2008, iQuanti provides growth marketing solutions to some of the largest global brands through an approach rooted in AI, data science, and deep industry expertise. Over nearly two decades, the company has built a strong reputation for innovation and performance, with a particular focus on banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), as well as healthcare, retail, and e-Commerce.

"Being recognized on the Inc. 5000 for the eleventh time is a testament to the consistency and strength of what we have built at iQuanti. As we lead the firm's next phase of transformation at the intersection of AI and consumer experience, this recognition reinforces that we are moving in the right direction," said Arnab Sen, Chief Executive Officer at iQuanti.

"Our consistent growth is a reflection of the trust our long-standing clients and partners place in us, and we are deeply grateful for that. Behind it is a strong team of innovators at iQuanti who continuously push the boundaries of what's possible in a fast-evolving landscape," he added.

This year's Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. From AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products, and professional services, these businesses are expanding their impact, creating jobs and proving that entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy.

About iQuanti

iQuanti drives powerful and predictable growth marketing performance for some of the largest global brands through an approach rooted in AI, data science, and deep industry expertise. The company delivers comprehensive solutions powered by a unique AI-driven foundation that leverages consumer signals for custom end-to-end marketing orchestration. iQuanti operates globally across North America, Europe and Asia. iQuanti has earned a place in the Inc. 5000 list eleven times, was recognized in the inaugural AdWeek 100: Fastest Growing Agencies and the Fast 50 Asian American Businesses lists, and is named in The Search Engine Optimization Solutions Landscape, Q1 2025 Report, an overview of notable vendors in the SEO space published by Forrester.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

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SOURCE iQuanti