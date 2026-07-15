iQuanti Appoints Jonathan Gagliano as Chief Growth Officer, Doubling Down on Transforming AI-Driven, Outcomes-Based Marketing

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- iQuanti, a leading growth marketing and analytics firm, announced the appointment of Jonathan Gagliano as Chief Growth Officer. The move comes at a time when marketing is undergoing its most consequential transformation since the rise of search.

"The way people discover things, evaluate options, make decisions, has changed faster in the last 12 months than in the previous decade," says Arnab Sen, iQuanti's CEO. "And most brands are still operating on the old map."

Jonathan Gagliano, Chief Growth Officer, iQuanti

As consumers increasingly discover, evaluate, and make decisions across LLMs, AI-powered experiences, search, social and other digital channels, traditional linear journeys are disappearing - particularly in financial services, where brand loyalty is giving way to moment-based choice. "Consumers navigate key moments seeking relevancy and advocacy in those experiences," says Gagliano. "The brands that meet consumers in these moments are the ones pulling ahead."

Where the traditional agency model was built for a different era, iQuanti is built for this one, data-driven, AI-enabled, and sharply focused on outcomes over activity. "Jonathan's appointment is a statement of direction," says Sen. "It accelerates our trajectory as the partner our clients need in this new era."

With over two decades of financial services and marketing transformation experience, Jonathan has held senior leadership roles in both brand and agency services, which brings a unique vantage point. Most recently, he led Dentsu's Financial Services Group in the Americas and has held prior leadership roles at Merkle, Affinity Solutions, and Regions Bank. Jonathan is a recognized change-agent having developed new GTM solutions, as well as architected digital, MarTech, organizational, and commercial transformation that drove impact to consumers, clients, and services firms.

At iQuanti, Gagliano will lead the firm's next phase of transformation at the intersection of AI and consumer experience. "AI is not simply a productivity lever or a media disruptor, it is a seamless extension of the consumer, integrated into every moment of their journey from discovery to decision" says Jonathan. Building on that conviction, he leads the development of iQuanti's iQ.Impact, the industry's first AI orchestration platform designed to integrate offline, online, and conversational data, accelerating brand visibility and consumer experience at the moments that matter most.

For iQuanti, the opportunity ahead is as clear as the mandate. "We have spent nearly two decades building toward this moment," says Sen. "The work now is turning that into lasting value, for our clients, and for the consumers they serve."

About iQuanti

iQuanti drives powerful and predictable growth marketing performance for some of the largest global brands through an approach rooted in AI, data science, and deep industry expertise. The company delivers comprehensive solutions powered by a unique AI-driven foundation that leverages consumer signals for custom end-to-end marketing orchestration. iQuanti operates globally across North America, Europe and Asia. iQuanti has earned a place in the Inc. 5000 list eleven times, was recognized in the inaugural AdWeek 100: Fastest Growing Agencies and the Fast 50 Asian American Businesses lists, and is named in The Search Engine Optimization Solutions Landscape, Q1 2025 Report, an overview of notable vendors in the SEO space published by Forrester.

To learn more about iQuanti and its capabilities, visit iQuanti.com.

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SOURCE iQuanti